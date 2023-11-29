Letters to the Editor 11/30/2023

click to enlarge @mbphotography Tis the season! Remember during this holiday time, don’t be afraid to say “Hi” to your neighbors and reconnect with family.

Guest Opinion: The Cycle of Violence in Palestine

In 1966–67 I lived in Lebanon with a family of Christian Palestinian refugees from Haifa. The head of the family taught Arabic at the school I attended. When Israel attacked Syria and Egypt in June 1967, I was evacuated with my American classmates. After the October War in 1973, I did dissertation research in Cairo. In 1979–89, I worked in intelligence for DoD. Among other things we monitored Israeli assaults on Lebanon. Later, I visited Israel several times. I spoke Arabic with Palestinians in occupied East Jerusalem. Some would not speak to me because they thought I was an Israeli agent.

For those unfamiliar with the history of Palestine for the past 100 years, the catastrophe of Oct. 7 can be bewildering. It was not a nihilistic or gratuitous act in a vacuum. Like all acts of terror, it has a political purpose, in this case to create a moral crisis to confront the Palestinian problem. Modern political terrorism has its roots, in fact, in the actions of the Zionist Stern Gang and Irgun in Palestine in the 1940s.

Here are a few things to keep in mind when attempting to make sense of the current crisis.

Israel is a colonial settler state. Its ideology is Zionism, the purpose of which was to create an exclusive Jewish state in Palestine. Non-Jews had no place in it. Ethnic cleansing was the dominant mechanism for creating a Jewish state. After WWI, Britain opened Palestine to Jewish settlement against the wishes of the native peoples. In 1948 when settlers proclaimed the State of Israel, their forces drove tens of thousands of Palestinian Muslims and Christians, who had no military forces, from their homes. Some were massacred, in part to terrorize others into leaving. See the award-winning documentary "Tantura" by the Israeli filmmaker Alon Schwarz. The thousands of Palestinians driven into the "Gaza Strip" were sealed off and never allowed to return. Here, in an area of 5 by 25 miles, live more than 2 million people. Baruch Kimmerling of Hebrew University in Jerusalem has called Gaza the largest concentration camp ever created. Entering and leaving are strictly controlled. The Israelis have calculated how many calories the residents can have just to exist. Otherwise, they are to languish and die. The Israelis have ruthlessly crushed all Palestinian resistance to their oppression in Gaza. In 2012, for instance, in Operation Protective Edge, they killed 2,200 people including 550 children. In 2018 when the Palestinians in Gaza attempted a peaceful non-violent march, the Israelis gunned them down. Israel calls its frequent state-sponsored terrorism "mowing the grass."

And now we have had a horrendous explosion. A mile away from Gaza a music festival was in progress where people were enjoying themselves and oblivious to life in the camp. It was out of sight and out of mind. I wonder if the inmates could hear the music.

—Gary Leiser, PhD, lives in Sisters





Jamie McLeod-Skinner

I believe there is no better person qualified than Jamie McLeod-Skinner to represent us in Washington. From my first political house meeting and introduction years ago, I was impressed and frankly in awe of her background, intelligence and dedication in wanting to make a difference. It was very clear to me, she deeply cares about people. Her ongoing passion, persistence and drive reflects her core values. I feel honored she continues to dedicate herself helping Oregonians.

—Susan Frankie





RE: Commercial Controversy. News, 11/16

Pahlisch is a home builder, not a retail developer. So they need a partner or a buyer.

Given that these projects need rents well north of $35 SQFT to pencil back when rates were in the 3% range, they aren't feasible at the current 8%+ range. Plus, the massive run up in material costs since the pandemic.

Developers don't build projects this massive (hundreds of millions of dollars) with cash from under the mattress - if the lenders won't lend because (ironically their own rates make the project not work) it's a waiting game.

Get comfortable making coffee at home for the foreseeable future. :)

—Phillip Higgins via bendsource.com





I'd take issue with the statement by Stephens: "We can't force people to build buildings at a certain schedule."

You can't force a builder to build, but with regard to scheduling it's called phased development, and folks like Stephens very well know that. Pahlisch will understand how to best maximize profit, but that's not the City's concern.

The City could've mandated that commercial development would have to occur before later residential phases would be allowed, then put the ball back into Pahlisch's court as to whether to break ground in the first place.

With regard to Petrosa that's now water under the bridge. But with regard to development within Bend's current UGB that's far from being the case.

Want to turn up the heat? Integrate this into the approval process for the Stevens Road Tract.

This basic practice of "build it and they will come" is well understood by COB [City of Bend] planners. Why else would they encourage expanded services not explicitly (but for sure implicitly) under their purview, such as schools and parks, be located just outside current UGB boundaries? Build it and you will create a fait accompli argument for expanding the UGB, and thus an expanded tax base/larger municipal kitty.

Old playbook practice for COB. It's now up to the electorate to continue to buy into the "develop first, ask questions later" process (which is probably why The Source is putting this article out for consideration - let's see if the Bulletin follows suit).

—Jeff Perreault via bendsource.com





Letter of the Week:

Interesting take, Jeff. Enjoy a gift card to Palate on us!

—Nicole Vulcan