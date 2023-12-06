Letters to the Editor 12/07/2023

click to enlarge @drayjohnsonpost44 Smashing! The extensive renovations at the American Legion Post 44 in Redmond are finally complete. A huge thanks to the American Legion and our local veterans for all they’ve done. Don’t forget to check out their Instagram @rayjohnsonpost44.

RE: The Cycle of Violence in Palestine. Guest Opinion, 11/30

To add to the necessary context — but without endorsing violence directed against anyone — I would mention the September 1982 attacks against the Shatila and Sabra refugee camps in Lebanon. Between 2000 and 3500 Palestinians and Lebanese civilians were killed over the course of a two-day siege coordinated by the Israeli army (headed by Ariel Sharon) and Lebanese Phalangists. Testimonies from the mass killing describe horrific acts of slaughter, mutilation, rape and mass graves. Images from the aftermath were aired on television worldwide and caused global outrage. The United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution declaring this massacre an act of genocide.

It is important to realize that the history of the region did not begin on Oct. 7, 2023.

The recently concluded "truce" offers proof that diplomacy can absolutely work to save lives on both sides of the conflict. Please support local efforts calling for a permanent ceasefire.

Continue calling Joe Biden, Ron Wyden, and Lori Chavez-DeRemer for their support for a ceasefire. (Jeff Merkley is only one of two U.S. Senators to have endorsed a true ceasefire.)

—Foster Fell via bendsource.com

Editor's note: The original comment included mention of a demonstration in support of a ceasefire on Dec. 3 at Greenwood and Wall in Bend, but that date had passed by the date of publication.





We need to get busy on a law

There are three reasons former president Trump must not be on the ballot in any state devoted to rule of law.

First, no person found liable for large-scale business fraud should be trusted in public office, where the societal stakes are even higher than in private business, and the consequences of misbehavior are even more dire.

Second, no person convicted of felony crime should be allowed to vote, let alone run for office, otherwise the sacred civil rights of all upstanding Americans will be diminished and stained. America must prepare for Trump's pre-election conviction of crime by enacting explicit laws to bar felons from holding positions of public trust until well after they have served their time.

Third, no person who engages in, or gives aid and comfort to an insurrection or rebellion should be allowed to take the reins of any government institution. The only exception must be a case where his or her party writes a new constitutional law that the people of the land overwhelmingly agree to support, as was the case with our founding fathers and mothers.

— Kimball Shinkoskey





RE: Environmental Groups Fight Approval of Northwest Pipeline Project. News, 11/30

Building on top of or around natural gas pipelines is a bad idea:

From 2010 to 2016 Gas companies reported 35 explosions and 32 ignitions at their transmission pipelines, according to federal records. The explosions killed 17 people and injured 86. A September 2010 explosion in San Bruno, Calif., killed eight and injured 51 people.

—Geoff Reynolds via bendsource.com





A Brilliant Plan

We the people can create a SOCIAL COMPACT using a PERMIT SYSTEM to reduce homelessness and mitigate the climate crisis for the COMMON GOOD.

Oregon Constitution, Article 1, Section 1

We declare that all men (sic), when they form a social compact are equal in right: that all power is inherent in people, and all free governments are founded on their authority, and instituted for their peace, safety and happiness; and they have at all times a right to alter, reform or abolish the government in such a manner as they may think proper.

We, the People, can agree to create permits for shelter, water, electricity and toxic pollution.

Shelter Space

The amount of shelter space will be based on the number of permanent residents. Space will be adjusted as numbers of residents increase or decrease. Adaptable units to add on or transfer to other shelters will be available. Adjustments in shelter space allowances will be made if residents invite poor or homeless people as permanent residents.

Occupants who prefer not to share their space will recycle the construction materials into smaller shelters.

Garages will be used to shelter animals and people, not vehicles.

One shelter will be permitted per residence.

Water

The amount of water will be allocated based on the number of permanent occupants in a shelter space.

Recycling water will be encouraged for both economic and environmental concerns.

Water for community facilities such as swimming pools and public parks will be closely regulated.

No water will be allocated for private pools, golf courses, landscaping, etc. unless the usage is within the limits per shelter.

Electricity

Electricity will be based on the number of residents per shelter.

Wind and solar energy will be encouraged and subsidized by the community if necessary.

Toxic chemicals and pollution

No toxic chemicals will be used to pollute water, air, earth, food, people, animals and all living things.

Plastic and other petro based products will be eliminated ASAP.

One vehicle per shelter will be permitted to reduce carbon footprint.

Free, efficient, safe public transportation systems will be created.

Summation

A PERMIT system based on a SOCIAL COMPACT where We the People agree to make changes for the COMMON GOOD would be a significant step toward economic equality and a buffer to the devastation of the planet resulting from the climate crisis.

OR

Through fear or apathy we can continue to slide into authoritarianism and fascism where even more onerous decisions will be enforced by unaccountable tyrants who care nothing about us, the planet or the COMMON GOOD.

—Sue Bastian







Letter of the Week:

Would that the common good was the impetus for any social contract! Sue gets letter of the week.

—Nicole Vulcan