Birds Headline Upcoming Festivals and Field Trips

If you have not caught on to the amazing world of birds and birdwatching, perhaps this is your lucky year.

Not only can these incredible creatures fly, but their ability to migrate thousands of miles through adverse and ever-changing conditions, is a feat worthy of a hero's welcome.

So, here are a few selected birding highlights to plug into your spring calendar.

click to enlarge Damian Fagan Sandhill cranes take flight.

Festivals and Field Trips

The local East Cascades Audubon Society hosts Birding by Ear, an aural activity which investigates the avian acoustical landscape around Sawyer Park.

"Listening to bird sounds furthers our connection to nature and enhances one's skills of observation by paying attention to your auditory senses," said David Tracy, ECAS trip leader. "Listening allows you to sample much more of the local environment than you ever could with just your eyes." Listeners meet at the Sawyer Park parking lot, Tuesday mornings at 8 a.m., March through early June. Visit ecaudubon.org for more information.

The Deschutes Land Trust hosts guided bird walks at its preserves. Experience the avian fauna from warblers to woodpeckers while exploring the DLT's preserves. To register, visit deschuteslandtrust.org.

Head to the Crooked River Wetlands Complex in Prineville to experience this award-winning facility and learn about migratory birds with expert trip leaders. Guided walks are on the first and third Saturdays, starting at 7:45 a.m. For more information, visit the City's website at cityofprineville.com.

The town of Burns hosts the Harney County Migratory Bird Festival, April 11-14. "Spend an amazing weekend witnessing the spectacular spring migration in the Harney Basin of Southeast Oregon. From waterfowl to shorebirds, cranes to raptors, wading birds to songbirds, you will see them all!" states the festival's home page. Register for programs and guided outings at migratorybirdfestival.com.

Avian festivarians can also enjoy the intriguing world of woodpeckers during the Dean Hale Woodpecker Festival hosted by the local East Cascades Audubon Society, May 30-June 2. Field trips leave from Sisters and explore nearby forests for these cavity-nesting birds.

"For this year, we decided to offer all field trips for free," said Duke Tufty, ECAS president. Award-winning author and wildlife photographer Paul Bannick will be the keynote speaker at the Saturday evening dinner at the Belfry in Sisters. Visit ecaudubon.org for details; registration opens April 2.

Vaux's (rhymes with "boxes") swifts are aerial insectivores that stop flying only to roost at night. During spring and fall, these small, cigar-shaped birds pass through Bend on their annual migrations in April and May. View the twilight spectacle as birds circle and swarm before descending into the brick-lined chimney atop the Boys and Girls Club Building in downtown Bend. Try counting the birds as they enter the chimney; pro tip: it is a lot harder than it looks! Visit vauxhappening.org for more information.

click to enlarge Damian Fagan

Get Involved with Community Science

Community science projects provide numerous opportunities for individuals to volunteer in bird conservation, habitat conservation or population monitoring. Many of these projects support bird advocacy or federal and state agencies tasked with monitoring and protecting our feathered friends.

Join volunteers with the ECAS on the Greater Sage-Grouse Project in Brothers. "The goal of ECAS project is to explore ways of restoring the depleted understory of native bunchgrasses and native perennial wildflowers in the high desert that animal species such as antelope, pygmy rabbits, sage-grouse and other species depend upon," said Stu Garrett, ECAS project leader. "ECAS is collecting seeds from local plants and we are using various methods of planting to enhance germination and growth of seedlings and seeds." Volunteers will help to monitor plant growth, restore habitat, and search for leks and grouse pellets. Sign up to volunteer at ecaudubon.org.

The Bird Alliance of Oregon (formerly Portland Audubon) offers several volunteer opportunities at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge outside of Burns, surveying sandhill cranes, shorebirds or white-faced ibis. Visit birdallianceoregon.org for information.

Enjoy these and other fun birding events and field trips in Central Oregon. Good birding!