May the Source Be With You: March Edition

This doesn't make me feel old at all, but with this article, I've officially written 1,000 stories for the Source Weekly, on and off since September of 2010. I'm glad my 1,000th story landed on the date of my monthly column, so I can just take a moment and say three thank yous. One to Aaron and Angela Switzer for giving me the space to write in an honest-to-god wonderful alt-weekly for so many years and one to Nicole Vulcan, who, since she became editor, has made every single article I've written stronger with her patience and brilliance.

Thanks also to anyone who has ever picked up a Source and read one of my stories. I've gotten plenty of kind letters (and hate mail!) over the years and I'll never take for granted getting to share my thoughts while also amplifying other voices in the community I love so much. I'll write for the Source for as long as they'll have me and I'll never stop being honored to get to share my love of film, food and culture with each and every one of you.

Anyway! Enough of that! Here's a few of the things I've been enjoying this March in what I like to call "The Mild Yet Endless Winter of 2023."

In Pod We Trust

As much as I love listening to and discovering new podcasts, I think I've recently realized something about myself: I still haven't found a podcast that I listen to as regularly or am as obsessive about than "Welcome to Night Vale" (and that was the second podcast I ever discovered after Marc Maron's "WTF"). I mean, I even got a "Welcome to Night Vale" tattoo recently that was based off a throwaway joke from the first season.

click to enlarge Courtesy Welcome to Night Vale Website "Prairie Home Companion" meets "Twin Peaks."

I've listened to the 200+ episodes multiple times, so I know I have to find something I love as much as that very specific blend of "Prairie Home Companion" and "Twin Peaks" that I only get from Night Vale. One I recently discovered that is helping fill the hole is "The Bright Sessions," a serialized fiction podcast which follows the sessions of a therapist to people with superpowers. It has the excitement of an unpredictable story, while also containing some pretty profound truths about the human condition.

"King Falls AM" is even more like "Night Vale," as the narrator is the host of a talk radio show in a weird mountain town, but after the first few episodes the show differentiates itself enough from Night Vale not to be redundant. What's really neat about this one is that the host Sammy Stevens is new to the fictional town of King Falls, so he gets to discover the strangeness of the community at the same time as the listeners do. It's easier to jump into than Night Vale, so check it out.

Now Streaming

Normally when shows come back after many years off the air, they don't return with the same magic that made them popular with fans in the first place. But Starz brought back the cult classic series "Party Down" last week, after it was unceremoniously canceled after two seasons back in 2010. With the same creative team (Rob Thomas, the guy responsible for "Veronica Mars," and Paul Rudd, among others) and most of the original cast returning, the first two episodes have felt like a hilarious and honest coda to the series. With only six episodes airing, this will be a very small-time commitment to fans of the original.

click to enlarge Courtesy HBO Joel and Ellie forever!

Not that you need me to tell you this, but even for people who could not care less about video games or horror, "The Last of Us" series is a banger. Deeply character driven while also being a frightening remixing of the zombie genre, "TLoU" is one of those shows that not only keeps getting better with every episode, but also keeps the same amount of tension even while waiting week-to-week for the next entry. The show is already renewed for another season, so it's the perfect time to check out the show that everyone you know is talking about. It's worth it.









click to enlarge Jared Rasic

Jared’s 1000th Article: A chat with our film reviewer as he passes a major milestone By Nicole Vulcan