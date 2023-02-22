Taking Photos of Pets: It's Harder Than It Looks!

Anyone who’s ever tried to take a photo of a pet knows that it can be a task requiring plenty of patience. Pets wiggle a lot, and they don’t always follow directions without some extra encouragement (i.e., treats).

Local photographer Megan Baker, who specializes in family portraits and specialty photography under the name MB Photography, knows a little about this topic, seeing as how a good portion of family portraits in Central Oregon also involve the family pet. Baker’s “pet cred” runs a little deeper, since she also runs the custom pet-tag business, Metalheads Boutique.

In homage to our latest Central Oregon Pets photo contest, I had a recent chat with Baker about her tips for taking great pet photos.

click to enlarge Megan Baker Megan Baker and her dog, Sybil, posing in the great outdoors.

Central Oregon Pets: What are some of the challenges with photographing pets?

Megan Baker: Having expectations is probably the hardest part about taking photos of animals, or similarly, children, because they’re distracted, they’re not looking at you. So a lot of the times you need to have something that’s giving them incentive to look your way or seem happy if they’re not. I have a bag of tricks – I have noisemakers, I have treats, and sometimes I have their parents stand behind me. And it really is similar to taking pictures of children! You have to plan for the worst-case scenario.

COP: What are some general tips for taking a good photo of a dog?

MB: Always choose a neutral background. You don’t want to take this beautiful photo and then have chaos in the background. Make sure they’re looking at you — I use treats. I have a little squeaky toy that I keep in my pocket. Sitting is usually best.

COP: What do you do when you have a pet that never settles down?

click to enlarge Megan Baker Megan Baker took these two photos of rescue pup Jelly Belly sporting tags from Metalheads Boutique.

MB: Then we try for a running photo! If we can, I’ll have one owner with me so I’m not just trying to do it by myself — which is a large part to do with why I don’t have a lot of pictures of my own dog, right? If they’re sitting with their owner and then they can release them and they run towards me and I have a treat, you can get that action photo that way. Sometimes dogs just don’t like to sit still.

COP: Do you think it’s possible to take that good action shot with just a standard phone camera?

MB: Phones have come a long way. In fact — I don’t want to get off on a tangent here — but if you look at the metadata for your phone photo, it often shows the ISO and shutter speed and it’s pretty on par, if it’s on auto – it’s pretty good at detecting the scene.

Here’s another tip: If you’re trying to get a photo of your pet, don’t use portrait mode unless they’re [the pet] really good at sitting still.



