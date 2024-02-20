A “Community Building Community” Event

The COCC Small Business Development Center presents another session of the SBDC's series, "Community Building Community."



Come learn from local marketing professional, Anne-Marie Daggett, who will focus on relationships with customers and the responsibility to be authentic and trustworthy to build customer advocates. In this very digitally focused world where information is inundating us, there is, more than ever, a need for connection and listening to what human beings need, want and desire for their lives.

