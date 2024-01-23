John J. Graham Jr. Named New Executive Director, COCC Center For Business, Industry, And Professional Development (CBIPD)

John J. Graham Jr. has been named the new Executive Director of the Center For Business, Industry, And Professional Development (CBIPD) at Central Oregon Community College. He manages the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) and leads workforce training and apprenticeship programs. His role also involves developing noncredit offerings in manufacturing.





Courtesy COCC

John's background includes senior leadership roles at Nike, Quiksilver and Speedo, bringing a global business perspective to his current position.

﻿

John is also the president of Mulrennan Consulting Group, focusing on small and medium business growth and leadership development. He's also a registered investment advisor and a SCORE mentor, reflecting his commitment to economic development.





A Boston College graduate, John and his wife Amy moved from Portland to Bend in 2019, after living in Portland for 30 years. Outside of work, John is a father of three and a new grandfather. He enjoys golf, skiing and angling, and being part of Central Oregon's outdoor lifestyle.