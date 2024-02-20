 Bend Young Professionals March Expert Lab: The Language of Leadership | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Bend Young Professionals March Expert Lab: The Language of Leadership

What do you do when someone (including your peers or boss) doesn't do the thing, or does it late, or does it poorly? What do you say? How do you say it? What do you listen for?

At Bend Young Professionals' March Expert Lab: The Language of Leadership, you'll learn what to say, and how to say it, every time someone isn't accountable. This seminar features Erik Berglund, Founder, The Language of Leadership.

Come to the seminar and learn about holding others accountable from any seat in the organization.

Leadership Lab: The Language of Leadership

Thursday, March 7

COCC Science Center Room MSC250

3:00 – 5:00 PM

$25 For Everyone

FREE For YP Passport Holders

