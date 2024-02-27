 Bend Chamber Invites Local Businesses To Take 2024 Business Climate Survey | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Bend Chamber Invites Local Businesses To Take 2024 Business Climate Survey

The Oregon Legislature is in the middle of another session, state agency rulemaking is underway for many new and revised policies, and a consequential election is around the corner.

Oregon Business & Industry—in partnership with the Oregon State Chamber of Commerce and the local Bend Chamber—wants to hear from businesses across the state. They invite local business owners to take the 2024 Business Climate Survey now. Survey responses will help make the case for bills that help promote a healthy private sector.

This survey should take just a few minutes to complete, and an individual company’s answers will remain confidential.

Take the survey HERE.

This story is based on submitted information and has not been verified by our news team.

