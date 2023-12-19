 Brooks Resources Unveils 2024 Annual Wall Calendar Celebrating Over 40 Years of Central Oregon's Breathtaking Landscapes | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Brooks Resources Unveils 2024 Annual Wall Calendar Celebrating Over 40 Years of Central Oregon's Breathtaking Landscapes

2024 calendar features Tumalo Falls photo by Christian Heeb

By

Brooks Resources announces the launch of its 2024 annual wall calendar. This tradition has spanned over four decades, and each year features the landscapes that define Central Oregon.

Courtesy Brooks Resources/Christian Heeb
Tumalo Falls photo by Christian Heeb featured in 2024 Brooks Resources wall calendar


The calendar is available for free to the community while supplies last.

For more than 40 years, the Brooks Resources calendar has featured the diverse and awe-inspiring scenery that characterizes the region. Each edition showcases a different Central Oregon landscape, and for 2024, it’s the iconic Tumalo Falls, beautifully captured by photographer Christian Heeb.

Mike Hollern, Brooks Resources Chairman of the Board since the inception of the calendar tradition, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "We look forward to this tradition each year to give back to the community that has supported us for nearly 55 years. And with the unending beauty of our region, we don’t foresee running out of stunning scenery to feature any time soon."

Brooks Resources is partnering with the Bend High School Ski Team to distribute free calendars to local businesses and gathering spots throughout the community. This unique partnership aims to share Central Oregon's beauty and support and engage with the local youth and sports community.

The 2024 Brooks Resources wall calendar is now available for pickup at the Brooks Resources corporate office at 409 NW Franklin Avenue in Bend. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

This story is based on submitted information and has not been verified by our news team.


Business News
CENTRAL OREGON GIVES

Holiday Cocktail Week

Latest in Business News

