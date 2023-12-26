Collaboration Between Cascade Lakes Brewing, Old Standby Brewing Raises More Than $4,000 For Habitat For Humanity

Cascade Lakes Brewing Co., Central Oregon’s only not-for-profit brewery, announces that “Helles for Habitat” sales raised more than $4,000 for Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity. Cascade Lakes brewed the German-style Helles Lager in collaboration with Old Standby Brewing Co. of Salem, pledging $1 from every pint sold at Cascade Lakes’ three pubs to the local chapter of Habitat for Humanity.

click to enlarge Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity

In total, Helles for Habitat — which was brewed in part to celebrate the opening of the new Cascade Lakes Pub on Reed Market in southeast Bend — tallied $4,095 for Habitat by the time the special beer sold out over the fall.

Helles for Habit was a collaborative effort between Ryan Schmiege, brewmaster for Cascade Lakes, and Ryan Holt of Old Standby. A nano-brewery, Holt founded Old Standby to collaborate with larger breweries to create beers that benefit charity.

“Helles for Habitat is the direct result of a partnership between two breweries with perfectly aligned missions, and we couldn’t be happier with how our customers responded to the beer’s release,” said Andy Rhine, co-owner and general manager of Cascade Lakes Brewing Co. “Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity is an incredible organization that addresses one of our area’s most urgent needs, and we are proud that we can offer our support.”

“We are grateful for the partnership with Cascade Lakes Brewing Co. and Old Standby Brewing,” said Carly Colgan, CEO of Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity. “Too many hard-working households are priced out of homeownership in Central Oregon. Non-profit collaborations like this help advance the great work that each of our organizations are doing.”

For more information on Cascade Lakes Brewing Co. and its not-for-profit model, visit www.cascadelakes.com/our-impact.