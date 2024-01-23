 Thistle & Nest Is Recommended By The City Of Bend’s Affordable Housing Advisory Committee To Receive $750,000 In Funding For Down Payment Assistance | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Thistle & Nest Is Recommended By The City Of Bend’s Affordable Housing Advisory Committee To Receive $750,000 In Funding For Down Payment Assistance

Thistle & Nest, a nonprofit organization, has received a funding recommendation of $750,000 from the City of Bend's Affordable Housing Advisory Committee (AHAC) for buyer’s down payment assistance. This significant endorsement, received on January 10th, is destined to empower homebuyers with stable housing and the opportunity to build equity.

click to enlarge Thistle &amp; Nest Is Recommended By The City Of Bend’s Affordable Housing Advisory Committee To Receive $750,000 In Funding For Down Payment Assistance
Thistle & Nest
The down payment assistance allows 15-20 aspiring homeowners to realize their dream of homeownership in Thistle & Nest's first development, Woodhaven Estates, located at 61647 Daly Estates Drive and 61646 Pettigrew Road in Bend. The nonprofit will have 30 affordable Bend homes available in 2024, with the first nine slated for occupancy in March. Further stages of the project are scheduled to roll out, with 11 homes ready by August and an additional 10 homes available in December for this year.

Thistle & Nest's mission extends beyond Woodhaven Estates, aiming to construct 138 homes in Central Oregon over the next three years – 98 in Bend, 20 in Madras, and 20 in Prineville. Targeting households qualifying for home loans, earning less than 80% of the Area Median Income (AMI), and meeting program requirements, these homes mean that many of Central Oregon’s households avoid displacement and can live where they work.

Thistle & Nest is currently matching families with homes. Details about the program are available on the organization’s website www.thistleandnest.org.

This story is based on submitted information and has not been verified by our news team.

