Thistle & Nest Is Recommended By The City Of Bend’s Affordable Housing Advisory Committee To Receive $750,000 In Funding For Down Payment Assistance

Thistle & Nest, a nonprofit organization, has received a funding recommendation of $750,000 from the City of Bend's Affordable Housing Advisory Committee (AHAC) for buyer’s down payment assistance. This significant endorsement, received on January 10th, is destined to empower homebuyers with stable housing and the opportunity to build equity.
Thistle & Nest's mission extends beyond Woodhaven Estates, aiming to construct 138 homes in Central Oregon over the next three years – 98 in Bend, 20 in Madras, and 20 in Prineville. Targeting households qualifying for home loans, earning less than 80% of the Area Median Income (AMI), and meeting program requirements, these homes mean that many of Central Oregon’s households avoid displacement and can live where they work.
Thistle & Nest is currently matching families with homes. Details about the program are available on the organization’s website www.thistleandnest.org.
