A New Shave Ice Spot in Tumalo

Shave ice fans, you have a new spot to enjoy a treat. Mountain Mahalo Shave Ice is set to open Mother's Day weekend at The Bite, where it will be set up for the rest of the warm-weather season.

The truck is the new venture for Rebecca and Jordan Barrows, who formerly operated D'Ambrosio Gelato in Seattle, and most recently owned and operated a 14,000-square-foot beer garden, bourbon bar and events center that they sold to partners in 2023. Jordan Barrows is a chef who worked as a private chef on the Big Island of Hawaii, where he fell in love with Hawaiian food and culture.

click to enlarge Courtesy Mountain Mahalo Shave Ice Facebook Warmer weather welcomes cold shave ice.

"Our beautifully remodeled shave ice trailer will serve up handcrafted Hawaiian shave ice with a full array of flavors, and made-from-scratch toppings like haupia cream, guava passion cold foam and strawberry lava," Rebecca Barrows told the Source Weekly. "'Signature Shaves' like the Eternal Sunshine (mango, pina colada, guava; sweetened condensed milk, lilikoi powder, popping mango boba and a vanilla ice cream core) will satisfy those looking for a more elevated experience."

Mountain Mahalo is open weekends through late May, and then will be open seven days a week for the summer. Also look for the truck at the Northwest Crossing farmers market, with a second truck also available for private events.

Mountain Mahalo Shave Ice

At The Bite in Tumalo

19860 7th St., Tumalo



