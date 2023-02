click to enlarge Courtesy u/switched007 via r/bend reddit

Bruno's 6th Street Market is now open in the former Midtown Market along 6th Street in northeast Bend. It's something of a return to its previous name, when the same location was the site of Bruno's Grocery Deli and U-Bake Pizza as late as 2015. These days, Bruno's 6th Street Market offers a full deli, calzones, to-go drinks and of course, pizza. The new Bruno's opened in mid January. It's open seven days a week from 7am to 9pm.



Bruno's 6th Street Market