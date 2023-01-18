 CHOW Burger Closes | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
The Source Weekly reporting is made possible by the power of your support! Become an Insider.
Join now Support Us

CHOW Burger Closes

Burger place from CHOW restaurant ownership shuts its doors

By

CHOW Burger, the burger joint on Bend's west side, announced Jan. 11 that it's closing up shop. The burger place, created by the people behind Cottonwood Café in Sisters and CHOW Restaurant in Bend, opened between The Lot and Hutch's Bicycles in 2020 with a simple menu of burgers, fries and milkshakes.

click to enlarge CHOW Burger Closes
Cayla Clark
CHOW Burger opened as a “no-fuss” burger spot in 2020.

"We want to thank everybody for all the support over the last couple of years. It was a fun and face-meltingly delicious ride," CHOW Burger announced on its social media channels last week.

"We'll be looking for a new location to continue our mission of bringing smiles to faces one burger at a time."

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. While the pandemic reduced "hobbies" to "aspirations," you can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis. (Progress: slow.)
Read More about Nicole Vulcan

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

More Chow
All Food & Drink

Readers also liked…

Authentic Argentinian Empanadas Handmade to Order

By Donna Britt

Authentic Argentinian Empanadas Handmade to Order

A Taste of the East Coast in Bend

By Jared Rasic

A Taste of the East Coast in Bend

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

More by Nicole Vulcan

More »

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Chow

More »

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • January 18-18, 2024

Previous Issues

Want to Advertise With Us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

© 2023 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation