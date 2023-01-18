CHOW Burger Closes

CHOW Burger, the burger joint on Bend's west side, announced Jan. 11 that it's closing up shop. The burger place, created by the people behind Cottonwood Café in Sisters and CHOW Restaurant in Bend, opened between The Lot and Hutch's Bicycles in 2020 with a simple menu of burgers, fries and milkshakes.



Cayla Clark CHOW Burger opened as a "no-fuss" burger spot in 2020.

"We want to thank everybody for all the support over the last couple of years. It was a fun and face-meltingly delicious ride," CHOW Burger announced on its social media channels last week.

"We'll be looking for a new location to continue our mission of bringing smiles to faces one burger at a time."