Downtown Bar, The Point, Closes

Central Point, Medford spots remain open

By

The Point, a downtown bar on the corner of Franklin and Bond streets, announced its closure this week, just days before it shut down. The bar served up a full complement of bar classics such as nachos and burgers, as well as desserts and cocktails, but it also offered a "full vegan menu" that included vegan mac & cheese, cheesesteaks and more.

Its owners announced on March 21 that its last day of operation would be Sunday, March 24.

"We do apologize for the short notice as it has been a great honor to serve you all in Bend," the owners wrote on their Facebook page. "Our gift cards are still active with our other locations (ie Southern Oregon, Medford, etc)."

The name "The Point" is a reference to the bar's original location in Central Point, Oregon, which a group of friends opened in 2013. The group later opened a second location in Medford several years later. Both of those locations are still open.

Nicole Vulcan

