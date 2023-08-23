Drink Beer, Donate to Maui Fire Support

The deadly fires in Maui this month have prompted businesses all over to create fundraisers aimed at raising funds for fire relief and recovery efforts.

Courtesy Department of Defense Members of the Hawaii Army and Air National Guard assist in recovery efforts.

Luau at Immersion Brewing

Over at Immersion Brewing, the staff is planning a big luau-style party for Saturday, Aug. 26. Immersion will release three new beers, and offer a pig roast, a raffle, live music from Beverly Anderson (and other artists TBD) and discounted beer packs. Also available: shaved ice, and a performance by Hawaiian dancers. Among the raffle prizes is a snowboard donated by LibTech, valued at $700.

The new beers on offer include "Single Scoop," a cream ale with vanilla, "Surf to Summit," a cold IPA collaboration with Trademark Brewing of Long Beach, California, and Horske Pivo, a Czech-style pilsner.

The event, happening from 4 to 8 pm, is open to all ages and takes place on Immersion's back patio. A portion of the proceeds go to the American Red Cross Hawaii Wildfires Relief Fund.

Hawaii Wildfire Relief Fundraiser & Beer Release

Sat., Aug. 26. 4-8pm

Immersion Brewing, back patio

550 SW Industrial Way #185, Bend

Free to attend

Donate cans at BottleDrop

Another fundraiser that involves beer-drinking — or any other canned or bottled beverage, for that matter — is located at Oregon BottleDrop Redemption Center locations. Those with BottleDrop acocunts can donate their account balances to the OBRC Emergency Fund, which will direct the money to Maui United Way. OBRC will match up to $25,000 of total donations received through Aug. 31. People can donate through their online accounts, or can let staff know at redemption centers that they want their account balances donated to the Maui wildfire relief efforts.

BottleDrop Redemption Center Emergency Fund

Efforts toward helping fire victims in Maui have been ongoing since the Aug. 8 incident that left at least 115 people dead and more than 850 still unaccounted for. In Bend, Worthy Brewing held a "Maui Strong Pint Night" Aug. 16, donating 100% of beer sales to the Hawaii Community Foundation. Bend Pizza Kitchen also held a fundraiser for the same foundation through Aug. 18. And over at Monkless Belgian Ales, the brewery offered its "Monkless 4 Maui" fundraiser Aug. 18, offering food and cocktail specials and donating a portion of sales to the Family Life Center Maui.

Got another event coming that benefits Maui fire victims? Let us know about it by emailing [email protected].