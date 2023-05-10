 For Food and Fun, Hop on the High Desert Food Trail | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Join the Source Insider program. Support local, independent journalism in Central Oregon!
Learn more Support Us

For Food and Fun, Hop on the High Desert Food Trail

Three itineraries for learning about Central Oregon’s farms and producers

By

Beer crawls and wine tastings might get a lot of attention among visitors to Central Oregon these days — but another set of "trails" encourages locals and visitors alike to explore the varied food and beverage producers of Central Oregon.

click to enlarge For Food and Fun, Hop on the High Desert Food Trail
Adobe Stock

Last year, the High Desert Food & Farm Alliance and Travel Oregon partnered up to create the High Desert Food Trail, a set of curated, self-guided itineraries that include stops at a number of local farms, coffee roasters, distilleries and more. The Stunning Landscapes tour that runs from Redmond to Sisters, for example, takes people to Sisters Coffee Company and to the Terrebonne winery, Faith, Hope and Charity.

This year, the tour is upping its game by including three High Desert Food Trail bike routes, with the help of Bend Electric Bikes. The tours are doable for people on both electric and non-motorized bikes.

"You can pick vegetables and sip wine while looking at the peaks of the Cascade Range, then rest at a working cattle ranch, all on the same day," said Julia Theisen, CEO of Visit Central Oregon, in a press release. "The High Desert Food Trail brings together the craftsmanship and agricultural history of Central Oregon so everyone can see, taste, and experience the flavors of the High Desert."

Visit the High Desert Food Trail website at hdffa.org/hdft to see the routes and explore.

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. While the pandemic reduced "hobbies" to "aspirations," you can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis. (Progress: slow.)

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

More Chow
All Food & Drink

Readers also liked…

A Taste of the East Coast in Bend

By Jared Rasic

A Taste of the East Coast in Bend

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

Events

Bend Ticket Giveaway

Newsletter Signup

More by Nicole Vulcan

More »

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Chow

More »

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • May 10-22, 2024

Previous Issues

Want to Advertise With Us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

© 2023 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation