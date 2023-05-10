For Food and Fun, Hop on the High Desert Food Trail

Beer crawls and wine tastings might get a lot of attention among visitors to Central Oregon these days — but another set of "trails" encourages locals and visitors alike to explore the varied food and beverage producers of Central Oregon.

click to enlarge Adobe Stock

Last year, the High Desert Food & Farm Alliance and Travel Oregon partnered up to create the High Desert Food Trail, a set of curated, self-guided itineraries that include stops at a number of local farms, coffee roasters, distilleries and more. The Stunning Landscapes tour that runs from Redmond to Sisters, for example, takes people to Sisters Coffee Company and to the Terrebonne winery, Faith, Hope and Charity.

This year, the tour is upping its game by including three High Desert Food Trail bike routes, with the help of Bend Electric Bikes. The tours are doable for people on both electric and non-motorized bikes.

"You can pick vegetables and sip wine while looking at the peaks of the Cascade Range, then rest at a working cattle ranch, all on the same day," said Julia Theisen, CEO of Visit Central Oregon, in a press release. "The High Desert Food Trail brings together the craftsmanship and agricultural history of Central Oregon so everyone can see, taste, and experience the flavors of the High Desert."

Visit the High Desert Food Trail website at hdffa.org/hdft to see the routes and explore.