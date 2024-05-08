 Moms Like Treats | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Support local and vocal journalism! Become a Source Member to help get news and culture to Central Oregon.
Become a supporter Support Us

Moms Like Treats

Happenings for Mother's Day weekend

By

click to enlarge Moms Like Treats
Adobe Stock

Looking for something to do this weekend with Mom? A host of events are happening around Bend and Central Oregon. Here are a few:


Mother's Day 'Rosé And Roses" Featured Flight at Flights Wine Bar

Fri., May 10, 3-9 p.m. and Sat., May 11, 3-9 p.m.

Flight of three Rosés for Mother's Day weekend including Rosé Champagne. All moms get a rose to go with! Reservations recommended.

Celebrate Yo' Mama Mother's Day Party at Boss Rambler Beer Club

Sat., May 11, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Flower Pop-up by Stumpmunk Farms, Permanent Jewelry by Linked Amore, Mama and Me Photos by Miryssa Lynne photos, Hair Tinsel and Glitter Fairy Hair by Sparkle Strands, Breakfast by Bend Breakfast Burrito + Mimosas/Coffee by Boss Coffee.


Mother's Day Market at Oregon Spirit Distillers

Sat., May 11, Noon-5 p.m.

Enjoy sipping on a cocktail while perusing locally made goods at this Mother's Day Market. Several local vendors, a food cart, happy hour pricing, a raffle and more!


Treat Yo' Mama at River's Place

Sat., May 11, Noon-5 p.m.

Tons of local vendors, rosè wine tasting and live music. It will be a beautiful day to celebrate your Mother!


Mother's Day Champagne Brunch at Elixir Wine

Sun., May 12, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Indulge in Chef Ryen Schneringer's exclusive menu crafted to delight your senses, perfectly complemented by our finest sparkling wine. 'Prix Fixe' brunch offering at $75 per person, including bubbles or mimosa aperitif.

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. You can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis.

Help make local journalism happen

We're in this together! Join the Source Weekly Members and help us attain our goal of community empowerment through local news.

More Chow
All Food & Drink

Ceasefire Coffee for Gaza

By Nicole Vulcan

Ceasefire Coffee for Gaza
Comments (0)
Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

More »
More »

Digital Edition

This Week

  • May 8-15, 2024

Previous Issues

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

© 2024 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation