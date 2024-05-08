Moms Like Treats

click to enlarge Adobe Stock

Looking for something to do this weekend with Mom? A host of events are happening around Bend and Central Oregon. Here are a few:



Mother's Day 'Rosé And Roses" Featured Flight at Flights Wine Bar

Fri., May 10, 3-9 p.m. and Sat., May 11, 3-9 p.m.

Flight of three Rosés for Mother's Day weekend including Rosé Champagne. All moms get a rose to go with! Reservations recommended.





Celebrate Yo' Mama Mother's Day Party at Boss Rambler Beer Club

Sat., May 11, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Flower Pop-up by Stumpmunk Farms, Permanent Jewelry by Linked Amore, Mama and Me Photos by Miryssa Lynne photos, Hair Tinsel and Glitter Fairy Hair by Sparkle Strands, Breakfast by Bend Breakfast Burrito + Mimosas/Coffee by Boss Coffee.



Mother's Day Market at Oregon Spirit Distillers

Sat., May 11, Noon-5 p.m.

Enjoy sipping on a cocktail while perusing locally made goods at this Mother's Day Market. Several local vendors, a food cart, happy hour pricing, a raffle and more!



Treat Yo' Mama at River's Place

Sat., May 11, Noon-5 p.m.

Tons of local vendors, rosè wine tasting and live music. It will be a beautiful day to celebrate your Mother!



Mother's Day Champagne Brunch at Elixir Wine

Sun., May 12, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Indulge in Chef Ryen Schneringer's exclusive menu crafted to delight your senses, perfectly complemented by our finest sparkling wine. 'Prix Fixe' brunch offering at $75 per person, including bubbles or mimosa aperitif.