 Homemade 7-Layer Dip | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Join the Source Insider program. Support local, independent journalism in Central Oregon!
Learn more Support Us

Homemade 7-Layer Dip

Easy to make version of the classic Tex-Mex appetizer

By

Enjoy having people over but get stressed out about what to feed them? Here’s a very simple dip, perfect for game day or any other casual occasion when company’s coming, that’s a real crowd pleaser and so easy to make ahead of time. This is a homemade version of the classic Tex-Mex 7-layer dip. It won’t take you more than half an hour to put it all together and it's worth the effort to make your own fresh salsa,  a super simple guac and flavorful refried beans.

Homemade 7-Layer Dip
Adobe Stock
Homemade 7-Layer dip is creamy, flavorful and certainly worth the few minutes it takes to put it all together.

Homemade 7-Layer Dip

Serves 4-8

  • 1 pound Roma or plum tomatoes, seeded and finely chopped
  • 1 green onion, finely chopped
  • 1 clove garlic, finely chopped
  • ½ jalapeno pepper, seeded and finely chopped
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
  • Salt

In large bowl, combine tomatoes, green onion, garlic, jalapeno, lime juice and small pinch of salt. Set aside.

  • 1 teaspoon canola oil
  • 1 small onion, finely chopped
  • ½ teaspoon chili powder
  • 1 can (15-oz.) pinto beans, rinsed and drained
  • Salt & pepper

In a small skillet, heat oil. Add chopped onion and cook and stir for several minutes until golden. Add chili powder and cook for one minute. Remove from heat; add beans and a dash each of salt & pepper. Mash beans with fork or masher until almost smooth.

  • 1 ripe avocado, peeled and pitted
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
  • Salt

In small bowl, mash avocado with fork.  Stir in cilantro, lime juice and small pinch of salt until smooth.

  • 1 cup fresh corn kernels (from 2 ears) or 1 cup canned corn kernels, drained
  • 1 red pepper, finely chopped
  • ½ cup sour cream
  • ½ cup shredded cheddar cheese or Monterey Jack cheese
  • Chopped tomato, green onion, for garnish, optional
  • Sliced black olives, for garnish, optional

In a straight-sided bowl or dish, spread bean mixture in an even layer. Top with corn and red pepper. Spread sour cream and then tomato salsa over vegetables. Spread avocado over salsa. Sprinkle cheese on top. Serve immediately or refrigerate for a couple hours.  Great with tortilla chips.

Related
Lemony Hummus

Lemony Hummus: A handful of ingredients make for an easy, tasty, nutritious spread

About The Author

Donna Britt

Donna Britt

Food writer, food stylist, recipe tester, cookbook editor, podcast producer/host are a few of the creative hats Donna Britt wears. Donna loves to hike, paddle board and spend quality time with family and friends. Oh, and she also collects cookbooks and cast iron cooking vessels.

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

More Chow
All Food & Drink

Related Articles

  • Lemony Hummus

    A handful of ingredients make for an easy, tasty, nutritious spread

    By Donna Britt

    Lemony Hummus

Readers also liked…

A Taste of the East Coast in Bend

By Jared Rasic

A Taste of the East Coast in Bend

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

FREE STUFF

Bend Ticket Giveaway

Newsletter Signup

More by Donna Britt

More »

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Chow

More »

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • September 20- 2, 2024

Previous Issues

Want to Advertise With Us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

© 2023 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation