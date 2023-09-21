Enjoy having people over but get stressed out about what to feed them? Here’s a very simple dip, perfect for game day or any other casual occasion when company’s coming, that’s a real crowd pleaser and so easy to make ahead of time. This is a homemade version of the classic Tex-Mex 7-layer dip. It won’t take you more than half an hour to put it all together and it's worth the effort to make your own fresh salsa, a super simple guac and flavorful refried beans.





Adobe Stock Homemade 7-Layer dip is creamy, flavorful and certainly worth the few minutes it takes to put it all together.

Homemade 7-Layer Dip

Serves 4-8

1 pound Roma or plum tomatoes, seeded and finely chopped

1 green onion, finely chopped

1 clove garlic, finely chopped

½ jalapeno pepper, seeded and finely chopped

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

Salt

In large bowl, combine tomatoes, green onion, garlic, jalapeno, lime juice and small pinch of salt. Set aside.

1 teaspoon canola oil

1 small onion, finely chopped

½ teaspoon chili powder

1 can (15-oz.) pinto beans, rinsed and drained

Salt & pepper

In a small skillet, heat oil. Add chopped onion and cook and stir for several minutes until golden. Add chili powder and cook for one minute. Remove from heat; add beans and a dash each of salt & pepper. Mash beans with fork or masher until almost smooth.

1 ripe avocado, peeled and pitted

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

Salt

In small bowl, mash avocado with fork. Stir in cilantro, lime juice and small pinch of salt until smooth.

1 cup fresh corn kernels (from 2 ears) or 1 cup canned corn kernels, drained

1 red pepper, finely chopped

½ cup sour cream

½ cup shredded cheddar cheese or Monterey Jack cheese

Chopped tomato, green onion, for garnish, optional

Sliced black olives, for garnish, optional

In a straight-sided bowl or dish, spread bean mixture in an even layer. Top with corn and red pepper. Spread sour cream and then tomato salsa over vegetables. Spread avocado over salsa. Sprinkle cheese on top. Serve immediately or refrigerate for a couple hours. Great with tortilla chips.



