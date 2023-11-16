It’s High Time For Pie

There have been proclamations and the giving of thanks since the early days of our Republic. Historians tell us that in November of 1621, the pilgrims in the Plymouth Colony celebrated surviving their first year in the New World with a feast. While the Wampanoags who celebrated with them might have brought pumpkins along with the venison they provided, records indicate that there was no flour or sugar available to bake a pumpkin pie. That came later, in the early 18th century. And once President Lincoln declared the last Thursday in November a national holiday, the presence of pie on the table continued to spread around the country.





Donna Britt Try your hand at a homemade pie this Thanksgiving.

There are as many pie pastry recipes as there are people who make pies and it’s easy to get lost in the what to do/what not to do pastry rabbit holes. You’ll find recipes with odd ingredients such as vinegar, sour cream and vodka. You’ll be pressed to decide if you want to use a food processor, a mixer, pastry cutters or your hands. I almost didn’t write about pie because I didn’t want to add to the cacophony and confuse things even further. But here I am, sharing a few tips of what I’ve learned over the years baking pies.

Pastry ingredients are simple: flour, salt, sugar, fat and water. What you’re going for in a pie pastry is a flaky texture and good flavor. Butter gives flavor while shortening provides flakiness which is why my favorite simple crust recipe uses both.

Using your hands to mix the dough allows you to go slow and really feel what’s happening. You add the liquid, typically ice cold water, a bit at a time, working it in gently, striving for that sweet spot between not too wet and not too dry. You must be careful not to overmix it as that makes the dough tough.



click to enlarge Donna Britt There are as many pie pastry recipes as there are people who make pies but the basic ingredients are flour, salt, sugar, fat and water.



Other things to keep in mind include mixing in a large bowl to give yourself room to manipulate the dough; use the pie pan size called for in the recipe so that you have the correct amount of pastry; make sure the fats and water are ice cold: and use a glass pie pan for best results. If all you have is a metal or aluminum pie pan, go for it. The heavier and darker it is, the better browning you’ll get on your bottom crust.

One of our family traditions is to have pie for breakfast on Thanksgiving morning along with coffee and maybe mimosas. That tides us all over until the big meal and it’s also a way to get to really enjoy the pie. There’s always plenty of pie left for after dinner in case you were curious. And c’mon, any day that can start with pie and end with pie is a banner day in my book.

If you’re going to make a homemade pie crust, go ahead and make two. You can always freeze one for later.

Double-Crust Pastry

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon sugar

1 teaspoon salt

½ cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, chilled and cut into ¼-inch pieces or grated

½ cup vegetable shortening (preferably Crisco), chilled and cut into small pieces

½ cup ice cold water

Whisk the dry ingredients together in a large mixing bowl. Scatter the chilled butter and shortening over the dry ingredients. Gently rub the fats into the flour mixture until it resembles small peas. Sprinkle half the water over the mixture. Toss well with a fork to dampen, adding remaining water a tablespoon at a time, continuing to toss and mix. Gently pull the mixture up from the bottom of the bowl on the upstroke and gently press down on the downstroke. The goal is to get the mixture to come together in a soft ball. Divide the ball in half. Flatten each ball into a disc, wrap in plastic wrap and chill in fridge while preparing your favorite filling.

You can also wrap a disc of dough well in plastic wrap and freeze for up to six months.





click to enlarge Donna Britt Pumpkin pie has been making appearances on Thanksgiving tables since the early 18th century.

1 unbaked pie crust, chilled

+Plus more pastry if you want to decorate the top of the pie with leaf cutouts or anything like that

¾ cup sugar

½ teaspoon salt

1 ½ teaspoons ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon ground ginger OR 1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger

¼ teaspoon ground cloves

2 large eggs

1- 15 ounce can pumpkin puree (NOT pumpkin pie mix)

1- 12 ounce can evaporated milk

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Mix sugar, salt and spices in a small bowl.

Beat eggs in a large bowl. Stir pumpkin and spice mixture into the eggs. Gradually stir in evaporated milk. Pour filling into unbaked pie shell.

Place pie in center of oven and bake for 15 minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 350 degrees and bake for another 40-50 minutes or until knife inserted in middle comes out clean. Cool for two hours on a wire rack and serve immediately or refrigerate. Serve with whipped cream.





Bourbon Vanilla Whipped Cream

1 cup heavy whipping cream, cold

½ teaspoon powdered sugar

¼ teaspoon vanilla extract

1 tablespoon bourbon or spiced rum

Chill a large mixing bowl along with a whisk or the beaters from your electric mixer in the freezer for at least 15 minutes. Pour cream into the chilled bowl and mix (or whisk) on high until soft peaks form. Sprinkle in sugar and continue mixing on medium-high until peaks are firmer but not completely glossy. Stir in vanilla and bourbon. Keep chilled until ready to serve.



