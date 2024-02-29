Shakshuka With Goat Cheese & Avocado

Shakshuka is a traditional North African dish that is also popular in the Middle

East. The dish features eggs poached in a sauce of tomatoes, olive oil, peppers, and onions spiced with cumin, paprika, and cayenne pepper. It’s super simple to prepare and as good for lunch or dinner as it is for breakfast.





Adobe Stock Shakshuka features eggs poached in a sauce and is great for any meal of the day.

Makes 4 to 6 servings

2 tablespoons olive oil

½ yellow onion, thinly sliced

½ red bell pepper, thinly sliced

1 tablespoon chopped garlic

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1 small pinch cayenne pepper

Kosher salt & fresh ground black pepper, as desired

1 (28-ounce can) whole, plum tomatoes, coarsely chopped or crushed by hand

4 to 6 large eggs

Crumbled feta cheese, for garnishing

Chopped cilantro, for garnishing

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Heat olive oil in a medium to large cast iron skillet on medium heat. Add onions and peppers and lightly sauté until softened. Stir in garlic. Season with cumin, paprika, lemon juice, cayenne, salt and pepper. Add tomatoes and bring to a simmer.

Crack eggs in a side bowl one at a time and add one at a time to the top of the warm tomato sauce. Place skillet in oven for 10 to 15 minutes until egg white is cooked through but yolk remains runny. Remove from the oven and top with crumbled feta and chopped cilantro.