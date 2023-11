I

n this episode of Grand Craft Beer, host and cicerone Brian Yaeger welcomes James Owen, brewmaster at Immersion Brewing They talk about Owen getting to completely overhaul the Box Factory brewpub's recipes when he came on board just two years ago so as to refresh and revive the lager program, the IPA program, the international beer style program and still finding time to both learn how to snowboard AND become an instructor since moving to Bend in 2021.