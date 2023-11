I

click to enlarge Source

n this episode, Brian Yaeger opens things up with a surprise award for guest Melanie Betti, brewmaster and co-owner of Spider City Brewing , Bend's all-women owned craft brewery.Betti, along with her twin sister Michele and their friend Tammy Treat, launched Spider City five years ago and is both a Certified Sommelier and Cicerone -Certified Beer Server. She discusses how her world-travels with her twin influence the global beer styles always on tap.