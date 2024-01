This episode welcomes Mark and Dana Henion who make up two thirds of the owners—and one half of the name—of Van Henion Brewing.



click to enlarge Source

The Henions, along with John Van Duzer, launched Van Henion in early 2022 and have been making Bend's most celebrated lagers ever since. They brew on a large, 50-barrel system that could be called "Frankensteined" making it less nimble for small batches, but Van Henion's pedigree and affable owners makes them desirable collaboration partners.