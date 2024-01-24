LISTEN: Grand Craft Beer: Alesha Goodman, Midtown Yacht Club GM/Beer Buyer 🎧

This beer bar—which is increasingly a "beyond beer" bar for its non-beer inventory from cider to hard and soft seltzers and other non-alcoholic drinks—is centrally located on 4th Street. How convenient for a spot that aims to be the center of Bend Life with large menus at all seven food trucks.
It's also the hub for the 2nd annual Flannel Fest on Feb. 3, a winter warmer ale fest that raises money, food, and warm gear for Bethlehem Inn serving Central Oregon homeless families, and every donation gets raffle tickets to win brewery branded flannels every half hour.
