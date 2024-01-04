LISTEN: Grand Craft Beer: Alesong's Matt Van Wyk 🎧

In this episode of Grand Craft Beer, cicerone Brian Yaeger kicks off 2024 with Alesong Brewing and Blending’s Matt Van Wyk, whose many hats include owner, brewer, and runner-arounder to get Alesong’s award-winning barrel-aged beers all across Oregon including Bend.





While Van Wyk is accustomed to fitting bungs in bungholes, his real specialty is fitting his quixotic, square peg beers (bourbon-aged stouts, cocktail-inspired sours, and farmhouse-style ciders) into the current beer industry’s IPA-shaped round hole.