LISTEN: Grand Craft Beer: Alesong's Matt Van Wyk 🎧

Alesong's Matt Van Wyk talks wine & cocktail-inspired beers

In this episode of Grand Craft Beer, cicerone Brian Yaeger kicks off 2024 with Alesong Brewing and Blending’s Matt Van Wyk, whose many hats include owner, brewer, and runner-arounder to get Alesong’s award-winning barrel-aged beers all across Oregon including Bend.

While Van Wyk is accustomed to fitting bungs in bungholes, his real specialty is fitting his quixotic, square peg beers (bourbon-aged stouts, cocktail-inspired sours, and farmhouse-style ciders) into the current beer industry’s IPA-shaped round hole.




Listen now:




