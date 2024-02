I

click to enlarge Source

n this episode, Source Weekly publisher Aaron Switzer hangs out with Marieka Greene, the new Events and Financial Development Director at Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation (MBSEF).Greene has served in this role since September 1st, 2023, but has been involved in the organization, primarily as a volunteer and event participant, since moving to Bend in 2005. Prior to her work with MBSEF, Marieka was a Bend La Pine educator for 17 years. Marieka talks about the legacy of MBSEF and their tentpole events including Bend's iconic Pole, Pedal, Paddle race.