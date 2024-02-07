New Local Owners For Jackson’s Corner

Jackson's Corner opened in the summer of 2008 in the historic Delaware Grocery & Ice House in Old Town Bend. It quickly morphed from a mostly takeaway grab & go market and coffee shop into a full blown restaurant with a focus on sourcing local ingredients and a commitment to sustainable food systems.

With a focus on seasonality, local farmers and ranchers became partners and friends with owners Jay Junkin and Parker Vaughan over the years. The pair announced in October last year that the beloved restaurant was up for sale. There was much speculation and a lot of rumors swirling around for the past months, but the dust has finally settled and the new owners have been announced. Vaughan said there were multiple offers and a lot of care was taken in choosing who to sell to.

click to enlarge Courtesy Jackson’s Corner Bendites Chris and Anna Hall (left, middle) have been announced as the new owners of Jackson’s Corner. Former owner Parker Vaughn (right) and his partner plan on opening a new restaurant on Newport Avenue later this year.

Local entrepreneurs Anna and Chris Hall have taken over the reins at Jackson's Corner and have every intention of keeping the spirit alive. The local farm-to-table mission will remain intact, according to the Halls.

"It's absolutely going to remain Jackson's Corner. Our intention is to continue on with the core restaurant concept. The values in place are aligned with what we want to do when we're looking at things like local sourcing and community involvement," stated Chris Hall.

The Halls have been the force behind several other local food businesses including Lone Pine Coffee Roasters and 123 Ramen. They've been big fans of Jackson's Corner for a long time and are excited to now call it their own. "I want to re-invite people to come in. There's so much love for this place and I want everyone to feel welcomed back in," stated Anna Hall.

As for Junkin and Vaughan, they still operate Blue Eyes Burgers and Fries and have plans to open another restaurant in the old Kebaba location on Newport Avenue in the months to come.

Jackson's Corner

845 NW Delaware Ave., Bend

541-647-2198