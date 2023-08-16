Indigo De Souza Coming to Bend

Being a popular indie musician, Indigo De Souza is quiet compared to most. De Souza loves sharing her intimate music with others while touring. However, she doesn't know how long she'll be able to do it.

"If the show didn't help people emotionally get through things, or if it didn't mean something to them emotionally, then I definitely wouldn't do it."

De Souza's music is ever-shifting in genre, possessing a unique sound and meaningful lyrics. Her passion started at a very young age. She was singing, learning to play the guitar and writing lyrics at just nine years old. "I kind of used music as my personal journal and space to express my emotions," she said.

click to enlarge Angella Choe

Growing up, De Souza told the Source Weekly that she was bullied and often felt lonely. Music was the ideal outlet for her thoughts and feelings, and it certainly paid off. "Music is the only thing that has allowed my life to make sense," said De Souza.

Starting out, she played intimate shows in her hometown of Asheville, North Carolina. She released her first album in 2018 and, after starting to tour, was shocked to see people outside of Appalachia singing along to her deep, thoughtful lyrics.

Once she saw the connection people felt to her lyrics and the impact her music had on others, she knew she wanted to keep going. "Eventually I performed in front of people, songs that I had written, and saw how it brought people together and made them emotional, and kind of brought them into a shared awareness," said De Souza. "So I became really addicted to that and wanted to follow that path."

De Souza is soft-spoken but passionate about her music and its impact. While touring takes a mental and emotional toll on her, connecting with others through music makes everything worth it. "I've had people crying in my arms many times or have had people write to me about how much it means for them to able to see the songs live."

Her current tour has kept her busy, visiting new places and playing exciting outdoor concerts. For the first time, De Souza is performing in Bend with electronic pop duo, Sylvan Esso, on Aug., 27 at Hayden Homes Amphitheater.

Sylvan Esso and Indigo De Souza

Sun., Aug. 27, 7pm

Hayden Homes Amphitheater

344 SW Shevlin Hixon Dr., Bend