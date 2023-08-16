 Indigo De Souza Coming to Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Our journalism makes a difference, and so can you. Become an Insider and support The Source Weekly!
Find out how Support Us

Indigo De Souza Coming to Bend

Indie artist finds comfort in touring through connection and emotion

By

Being a popular indie musician, Indigo De Souza is quiet compared to most. De Souza loves sharing her intimate music with others while touring. However, she doesn't know how long she'll be able to do it.

"If the show didn't help people emotionally get through things, or if it didn't mean something to them emotionally, then I definitely wouldn't do it."

De Souza's music is ever-shifting in genre, possessing a unique sound and meaningful lyrics. Her passion started at a very young age. She was singing, learning to play the guitar and writing lyrics at just nine years old. "I kind of used music as my personal journal and space to express my emotions," she said.

click to enlarge Indigo De Souza Coming to Bend
Angella Choe

Growing up, De Souza told the Source Weekly that she was bullied and often felt lonely. Music was the ideal outlet for her thoughts and feelings, and it certainly paid off. "Music is the only thing that has allowed my life to make sense," said De Souza.

Starting out, she played intimate shows in her hometown of Asheville, North Carolina. She released her first album in 2018 and, after starting to tour, was shocked to see people outside of Appalachia singing along to her deep, thoughtful lyrics.

Once she saw the connection people felt to her lyrics and the impact her music had on others, she knew she wanted to keep going. "Eventually I performed in front of people, songs that I had written, and saw how it brought people together and made them emotional, and kind of brought them into a shared awareness," said De Souza. "So I became really addicted to that and wanted to follow that path."

De Souza is soft-spoken but passionate about her music and its impact. While touring takes a mental and emotional toll on her, connecting with others through music makes everything worth it. "I've had people crying in my arms many times or have had people write to me about how much it means for them to able to see the songs live."

Her current tour has kept her busy, visiting new places and playing exciting outdoor concerts. For the first time, De Souza is performing in Bend with electronic pop duo, Sylvan Esso, on Aug., 27 at Hayden Homes Amphitheater.

Sylvan Esso and Indigo De Souza
Sun., Aug. 27, 7pm
Hayden Homes Amphitheater
344 SW Shevlin Hixon Dr., Bend
$39.50

About The Author

Julianna LaFollette

Julianna is currently pursuing her Masters in Journalism at NYU. She loves writing local stories about interesting people and events. When she’s not reporting, you can find her cooking, participating in outdoor activities or attempting to keep up with her 90 pound dog, Finn.

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

More Upcoming Shows
All Music

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

FREE STUFF

Bend Ticket Giveaway

Newsletter Signup

More by Julianna LaFollette

More »

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Upcoming Shows

More »

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • August 16-28, 2024

Previous Issues

Want to Advertise With Us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

© 2023 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation