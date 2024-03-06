Musicians Inspired by Everyday Miracles

Heart Dance Records is an independent record label that specializes in ambient, electronic, and new age music with its main HQ in Phoenix, Arizona. Initially a label started by classically trained flutist, Sherry Finzer, Heart Dance Records has grown into a nationwide recording company with countless talented artists recording and distributing original music as part of the Heart Dance family.

"I started recording music back in 2009. It was definitely more in the new age genre, but I like to just call it relaxing instrumentals," explained Finzer. "I collaborated with some other artists along the way and when they started coming to me and asking for help, I decided to expand my label. I think we've released music from probably over 90 artists and it's all about helping them get their music out in the world."

click to enlarge Ashley Hathaway Sherry Finzer is a classically trained flutist and serves as President and CEO of Heart Dance Records.

Since 2015, Finzer has had her eyes on building a diverse lineup of musicians that understand the spirituality held within the world of music. "I look for artists that are interested in helping other people through their music," she said. "That has been the most rewarding part of my journey. Having people reach out and let me know how the music is helping them."

One of these artists is Bend local, Julie Hanney. An avid author/teacher/composer, Hanney had released music as a self-produced artist for years before signing with Heart Dance Records. "The label heard my self-released albums and reached out to me," recalled Hanney. "I listened to their music and read the label's mission statement, and I was like, 'this is where I'm at, and I want my music to make a difference in the world.'"

Hanney's 2023 album, "Everyday Miracles," masterfully blends the intricacies of contemporary classical with the deep sense of peace found in new age music. "Creating something that can facilitate peace and connect to your heart and promote healing, I think that's the highest use of music," Hanney said.

click to enlarge Julie Hanney Julie Hanney believes her journey with piano is a lifelong experience and is inspired by what we experience as a society and community.

While the pianist's passion and abilities are undeniable, Hanney admits that Heart Dance has been instrumental in helping her grow. Leaning into the foundations of the record label, Hanney found herself empowered to explore the world of grief and remembrance, imbuing feelings of her mother's recent passing into her piano pieces. "That was a really tender time in my life, and it felt really lovely to pair up with a record company that's about healing and grieving and connecting with the heart," said Hanney. "It was totally organic, I was just grieving and celebrating her life."

The upcoming Heart Dance Records showcase on Saturday, Mar., 16 is a diverse array of talented artists, each contributing unique mastery to the genre. The show will feature Julie Hanney, Don Latarski and Cass Anawaty. "I have three amazing artists up there in Oregon and I am really excited to be doing this showcase with them," Finzer offered.

Heart Dance Records Showcase Concert

Sat., Mar. 16, 7pm

Grace First Lutheran Church

2265 NW Shevlin Park Rd., Bend