And... We're Back Here. Why?

In honor of the Women's Issue, commentary on the state of the country from the Source Weekly's editor

By

click to enlarge And... We're Back Here. Why?
Jennifer Galler
Ilana Hollan at Fancywork Yarn Shop models the knitting of a Women's March pussy hat in support of Women's History month.

I was just getting my feet under me after starting this job as editor when Donald Trump got elected. No one I knew in my progressive circles thought it was possible, but there it was. The day of his inauguration now stands in stark historical contrast to the scene close to four years later. In 2017, we saw millions of women don the so-called "pussy hats" and take to the streets in peaceful protest against what we feared would be a monstrous administration. We weren't wrong.

Four years later, rather than a peaceful demonstration of femme power and protest, the world witnessed an angry mob storm the U.S. Capitol when their chosen guy didn't win. People died. Stuff got wrecked. Democracy shook in its boots.

I don't think I'm the only feminist out there who's asking themselves now, in 2024, why in the actual hell we are doing this whole thing again — why, after witnessing insurrection in 2021, anyone in their "right" minds would even consider this guy for the White House once again. And that's not even considering the subsequent outrages that have come as steadily as Pacific waves: Hush money payments. A repeal of nationwide abortion access. Stolen national secrets. Collusion with Russian operatives. Trans and queer people under attack. Children in CAGES. I'm purposely keeping this list shorter than it could be, but why, again, is anyone willingly walking into this maelstrom once more?!

Discussing what 2024 would bring among friends, family — conservative and progressive alike, the people I've talked to have approached this year with trepidation. A presidential election year can always be arduous, but this one seems like it will be more arduous than most. There's a lot on the line for women, LGBTQ+ people, Gazans, immigrants and refugees, and so many more.

For this year's Women's Issue, it seemed appropriate to return to the pussy hat. It's been nearly eight years since we wore them in the streets, expressing our right to peacefully "petition the government for a redress of grievances." Those words from the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution have felt like bedrock for all of my years — but then again, so did Roe v Wade. Bringing the pink hat back to the cover of this publication is intended to be a reminder to women, femmes, trans folks and everyone who loves them that we have assembled in grievance before, and we should again. Now is not the time to throw up one's hands, thinking the aggregate troubles of climate change, reproductive rights and a stymied U.S. government are not ours to concern ourselves with.

The pink hats we wore eight years ago may be thrown away or otherwise lost, but we can get back there. A big thanks to former Source staffer and current owner of Fancywork Yarn Shop, Elise Jones, for bringing this old-yet-new vision to life – for literally knitting together the yarn of our collective actions for 2024 and helping us create this week's cover image.

With that, I have a missive for you, readers: If you still have your pink hat from all those years ago, bring it out again. Maybe start wearing it in public once more. And if you're so inclined, take a photo of yourself wearing it, and tag us on social media @sourceweekly with you wearing it in 2024. Maybe this little wave of protest can once again turn into an ocean.

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. You can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis.

