Central Oregon Awarded Funding for Youth Homelessness

Central Oregon received federal assistance to support housing programs for its houseless youth population, addressing a growing problem in several regions. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded the Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council nearly $1 million in funds in an effort to end youth homelessness in the community.

The funding was provided to establish a wide range of housing programs such as rapid rehousing, permanent supportive housing, transitional housing and host homes. Central Oregon's homeless youth population was recently estimated to be over 200, according to a report from July.

Chris Ogren Tammy Baney and Eliza Wilson receive a big check from Margaret Salazar of HUD.

"Central Oregon has some of the highest percentages of unsheltered youth homelessness numbers in the country," said Eliza Wilson, the program director for J Bar J Youth Services, an organization assisting at-risk youth in Central Oregon. "This funding opportunity will provide our community the support needed to address youth homelessness at the community level."

The number of youths experiencing homelessness in Central Oregon has grown nearly 30% since the region submitted its grant in 2022, according to Tammy Baney, COIC's executive director, in a press release.

Central Oregon is the only HUD funding recipient in the Northwest. HUD Northwest Regional Administrator Margaret Salazar attributes the awarded funds to the work being done by COIC and its partners.

"Intervention to end youth homelessness can prevent adult homelessness, which is why today's award is so pivotal in the trajectory of young people's lives in Central Oregon," said Salazar.

Funding for Central Oregon comes after HUD allocated $60.3 million for 16 communities, including four rural communities, across the country. The money was awarded through HUD's Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program, which works closely with homeless youth to understand their needs and preferences.

"I'm thrilled that HUD has chosen Central Oregon to fund housing programs that tackle youth homelessness," said Bend Pro Tem Mayor Megan Perkins in a press release. "As we see the number of homeless youth climbing, it is clear that our region needs this support for our most vulnerable residents and this funding will help move the needle in a very significant way."

YHDP hopes to support the selected communities with a coordinated community planning approach, reinforcing concepts outlined in The Federal Strategic Plan to Prevent and End Homelessness. The program will also work to create equitable strategies to assist vulnerable youth, including BIPOC, LGBTQIA+ and differently abled youth.

Each community working with YHDP will establish Youth Action Boards, according to a press release, which will give young people with lived experience an opportunity to help lead the community effort.