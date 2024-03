click to enlarge Jennifer Galler

The Environmental Center funds various school garden projects to help students learn while connecting with natureBend Boho styles gorgeous picnics that come to youSustainable agriculture volunteerism—in brawn & brainFrom avoiding ‘disaster tile’ to reconsidering the open floorplan, a local interior designer shares some thoughtsA curation of exciting events from the Deschutes Public Library, just in time to help get your spring gardens going and growing