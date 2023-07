B rian Yaeger is a Source contributor, beer author (including "Oregon Breweries"), beer fest producer and beer-tasting instructor at COCC.

Because he’s working on doughnut authorship, you’ll find he occasionally reviews the local doughnut scene. Yes, he absolutely floats all summer long with a beer in one hand and a doughnut in the other.This week, Yaeger penned a cover story about the long and storied history of Mirror Pond Pale Ale — one of Deschutes Brewery's oldest beers and one of its best sellers. We talk about the hop, developed by Oregon State University, that helped put Oregon (and Mirror Pond Pale Ale) on the map, what brewers had to say about the beer's flavor evolution over time and more.