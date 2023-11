S

ource Publisher Aaron Switzer chats with Alpinist Graham Zimmerman on this podcast episode.Zimmerman is a renowned alpinist whose work has propelled him into conservation advocacy, holding leadership roles in nonprofits such as the American Alpine Club and Protect Our Winters. He’s a world-class mountaineer who has received several awards, including the Piolet d’Or, the highest honor in alpine climbing, in 2020. His debut book, “A Fine Line: Searching for Balance Among Mountains,” focuses on pursuing alpinism with social responsibility.