 LISTEN: Creating a Theatre Community with Craig Brauner 🎧 | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
The Source Weekly reporting is made possible by the power of your support! Become an Insider.
Join now Support Us

LISTEN: Creating a Theatre Community with Craig Brauner 🎧

President of Ellipse Theatre talks local theatre, Project Pride for Pride Month and more

click to enlarge LISTEN: Creating a Theatre Community with Craig Brauner 🎧
Source
Craig Brauner is a theatre artist and educator who's called Central Oregon home since 2018. Originally from Louisville, Kentucky, he has starred in over 80 productions across the country with prominent regional theatres as well as numerous workshops, readings and devised pieces. He obtained his MFA in Acting from the University of California-Irvine and BFA from the University of Evansville. He is a proud Founding Member and current President of Ellipse Theatre Community, a 501(c)(3) arts and education non-profit located in Central Oregon.

In this Bend Don't Break podcast we chat with Brauner about the theatre's current production, "Fun Home," about its Pride Month events, called Project Pride, and what the future holds for Central Oregon theatre.

Listen now:

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

More Local News
All News

Readers also liked…

Understanding Intimacy

By Dr. Jane Guyn

Understanding Intimacy

Celebrate National Native Plant Month

By Damian Fagan

Celebrate National Native Plant Month

My Time with Tom

By Dan Mooney

My Time with Tom

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

Events

Bend Ticket Giveaway

Newsletter Signup

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Local News

More »

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • June 7-26, 2024

Previous Issues

Want to Advertise With Us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

© 2023 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation