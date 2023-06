LISTEN: Creating a Theatre Community with Craig Brauner 🎧

C

raig Brauner is a theatre artist and educator who's called Central Oregon home since 2018. Originally from Louisville, Kentucky, he has starred in over 80 productions across the country with prominent regional theatres as well as numerous workshops, readings and devised pieces. He obtained his MFA in Acting from the University of California-Irvine and BFA from the University of Evansville. He is a proud Founding Member and current President of Ellipse Theatre Community , a 501(c)(3) arts and education non-profit located in Central Oregon.In this Bend Don't Break podcast we chat with Brauner about the theatre's current production, "Fun Home," about its Pride Month events, called Project Pride , and what the future holds for Central Oregon theatre.