In this episode, Source Weekly publisher Aaron Switzer sits down with Joe Franco, owner of The Americana food truck and recent recipient of the Best Food Cart of the Year award.

They discuss Joe's journey with The Americana, from its humble beginnings to becoming a beloved local favorite. The conversation delves into the challenges and triumphs of running a food truck. They also explore Joe's ambitious plans for the future, including his recent purchase of a brick-and-mortar location to expand operations. The discussion highlights the evolving landscape of the food and restaurant industry, the importance of affordability and quality, and the innovative approaches needed to succeed in today's market.