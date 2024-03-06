 LISTEN: Nate Wyeth, VP Marketing & Communications Visit Bend 🎧 | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
LISTEN: Nate Wyeth, VP Marketing & Communications Visit Bend 🎧

In this episode Source Weekly publisher Aaron Switzer spends time with Nate Wyeth, VP of Marketing & Communications at Visit Bend.
click to enlarge LISTEN: Nate Wyeth, VP Marketing & Communications Visit Bend 🎧
Bend Source



They talk about Nate's long tenure with the organization and how it has evolved over the years. In the lively conversation the pair also talk about destination management, sustainability, AI, golden retrievers and wanderlust!


Listen Now:



