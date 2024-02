I

n this Bend Don't Break episode, Source Weekly publisher Aaron Switzer converses with the Executive Director of the Heart of Oregon Corps, Laura Handy.Laura has served Heart of Oregon Corps for 16 years, led the organization for over 10 years, and has extensive experience networking in the community and building solid partnerships with local change-makers. She talks openly about what the young people (ages 16-24) the program serves bring to the community and her joy in interfacing with this age group. Listen up and learn more about the Heart of Oregon Corps tremendous programs.