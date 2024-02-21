 LISTEN: John J. Graham, Executive Director CBIPD At COCC 🎧 | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
LISTEN: John J. Graham, Executive Director CBIPD At COCC 🎧

New ED at CBIPD at COCC talks AI

Source Weekly publisher Aaron Switzer visits with the new executive director of the Center for Business, Industry and Professional Development at COCC, John J. Graham.
John talks about his new position and why he was lured out of retirement to take it ... and also dives into AI and the exciting ways he thinks it can change our lives for the better.

Listen now:

