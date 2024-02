Source Weekly publisher Aaron Switzer and Food Editor Donna Britt have a lively conversation with CCI Chef/Educator Thor Erickson in this Bend Don't Break podcast episode.



click to enlarge Source

Winner of the 2013 International Association of Culinary Professionals Culinary Teacher of the Year award, Thor talks about his love of teaching, his trip to the White House, his television escapades on Little House on the Prairie and what his next culinary adventure is going to focus on - BBQ!