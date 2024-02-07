 LISTEN: Marcus LeGrand, COCC Afrocentric Program Coordinator 🎧 | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
LISTEN: Marcus LeGrand, COCC Afrocentric Program Coordinator 🎧

Celebrating Black History Month with Marcus LeGrand, COCC Afrocentric Program Coordinator

February is Black History Month and in this episode, SW publisher Aaron Switzer visits with Marcus LeGrand, Afrocentric Program Coordinator at Central Oregon Community College.
The college is hosting events throughout the month including a drum making class, a screening of Blend: On Being Black in Bend and an author event with Tracey Michae'l Lewis-Giggets among other happenings.



Listen now:



