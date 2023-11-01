On Bicycles and Icicles

click to enlarge Susan Conner

Confession time, if you didn't know already: I am from California. Since I've moved to Bend one of the traits I have appreciated most is the city's bikeability. I often bike to work or out for coffee, and I know I'm not alone. Daily, you can find a wide array of commuters, enthusiasts and plenty of other bicyclists pedaling through the streets, or now, e-pedaling through them.

With my first high desert winter ahead of me, many have warned with hushed tones and cautionary whispers of the sun disappearing and that four-wheel drive is the only way to survive. According to a recent report on traffic safety, over 20% of recorded fatal pedal-cyclist crashes occurred between 6-9pm — times during the winter when driving conditions are worsened due to low visibility and less daylight.

With that in mind, I went in search of knowledge and spoke with two local bike pros for advice on how to stay biking with the winter season ahead.

Ice and snow can obscure a cyclist from the view of drivers, increasing the risk of being overlooked at intersections or while merging onto roads. Susan Conner, owner of Sunnyside Sports on Newport Avenue, recommends everyone err on the side of caution. "Lights," Conner says, "when you're on the roads use flashers, roads can get tighter with snow and you want to make sure people can see you," she continued.

Maneuvering a bike in icy or worse, snowy conditions, can be challenging, making it harder to avoid obstacles or navigate safely. Seasoned biking veteran and founder of Bend Electric Bikes, Sterling McCord, recommends solutions for both standard and e-bike riders. "You have to make your turns and inputs a lot more carefully when the grounds are slicker," McCord said. "Take some pressure out of your tires or get studded tires... For e-bikes, lower your seat so your feet are closer to the ground; it'll be better to get your feet down quicker for increased points of contact if you skid," he continued.

Conner also recommends a look at your tires when considering a winter ride. "You are better off with tires that have a lot of contact points. For commuters a wider tire is good. There are studded tires for icy conditions; some people ride fat-bikes," she said.

Biking in colder temperatures can result in a common cold, of course, but the winter's chill can sometimes lead to frostbite and hypothermia if not properly dressed. McCord stressed how essential it is to wear appropriate cold-weather gear that doesn't sacrifice your mobility. "A good warm helmet, or a balaclava underneath your helmet is a must. It's important to stay warm, you've got to be able to keep your dexterity and be able to shift and brake when you need to. Staying warm is dynamite," he said.

Overall, while it's possible to bike in snowy conditions, it's essential to evaluate the conditions and your own skill level, use appropriate winter tires, dress warmly and take extra precautions when doing so. "I think obviously there's a point where the snow makes it not too fun to be out there. But when trail grounds are frozen and hard it can be really fun," Conner said.

Final Thoughts:

"It's a matter of keeping it fun, knowing when to quit and knowing when it'll be great to take that hard step out of the door. If you're mountain biking, it's critical on trails to avoid muddy space. I'd recommend going early in the morning when the trails are frozen." - Susan Conner, Sunnyside Sports.

"Those relying on the bike as a mode of transportation, it's really worth it to invest in studded tires. Put them on for winter, pop them off when spring is here. If you could do one other thing, it's just slow down. Give yourself some more time to react." - Sterling McCord, Bend Electric Bikes.