Picnics in the Garden, the Park... or Anywhere Else

click to enlarge Photo courtesy of Bend Boho

Maybe you've seen them around Bend in recent years: over-the-top picnic setups, featuring pillows, lanterns and elaborate table displays... all set up in the theatre of Mother Nature. That's the work of Shawn Zettle at Bend Boho, who creates popup picnics in Bend for two to 20 people.

When it comes to design trends, the "boho" style is certainly in. In one online survey, the boho trend was the most searched-for home design trend in Oregon this year. For those who love the style but lack the design aesthetic, this is one way to get the vibe... at least for a little while.

The Source Weekly connected with Zettle about her picnic business for this Home & Garden issue.

Source Weekly: Share a bit about why you started Bend Boho. Did you have any work experience in the past that led to this venture?

Shawn Zettle: I spend several months out of the year in San Diego. I saw these luxury picnics being done on the cliffsides of the Pacific Ocean and thought what a beautiful thing to bring to Central Oregon to help showcase our beautiful parks.

I have always been creative and have loved giving theme-based parties. I have created and executed large corporate parties over the last eight years for Bend Heating and Sheet Metal. They have been a lot of fun and have been talked about for years!

SW: Do you have typical client profile?

SZ: I cater to anyone. Lots of tourists, family reunions, bridal showers, baby showers, engagements and special date nights. And sometimes, "just because."

SW: Where do you typically set up?

click to enlarge Photo courtesy of Bend Boho A typical boho picnic setup “in the wild” with Bend Boho.

SZ: I typically set up in the Bend parks. My favorite is Pioneer Park because it is a little more intimate than Drake Park and has no duck poop! I can set up in a client's yard or inside their home. I also use several venues around town when the weather is not cooperating. I can set up anywhere that is relatively easy to get to, as my setup has a lot of parts that are heavy to carry.

SW: What kind of customizations can clients get with your picnics?

SZ: Clients can request different colors for their table décor. I always try to include a little surprise that personalizes the experience and makes the client feel special. Clients can request a charcuterie board, or I can pick up food from a restaurant or they can provide their own.

SW: Share a little bit about the picnic you set up for the Source Weekly's photo shoot for this week's cover (shot at Moonfire and Sun Garden Center). What was your inspiration there? Is that a typical setup for Bend Boho?

click to enlarge Photo courtesy of Bend Boho

SZ: The setup for the photo shoot was not as extensive as I normally do. I did not want to overwhelm or take away from the greenery. I wanted the colors to pop against all the plants from Moonfire, so I choose the hot pinks and gold. I usually have quite a bit of boho props around the picnic so that my clients get the full luxury experience, such as a hanging chandelier, macrame stand, feathers, pillows and lots of candles and lanterns.

SW: Anything else you'd like people to know?

SZ: I can help coordinate and execute any type of event. Just ask. My low boho tables can accommodate up to 20 people, or I can use standard tables to include more people. I also have a 6-foot red rose heart that can be used for an engagement with lots of candles and rose petals. I also can rent my 4-foot light up LOVE letters and other various party décor. I am open to anything!

Bend Boho

541-480-6870