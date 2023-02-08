Black Excellence Talent Show and Art Gallery

The two-part Black Excellence Showcase came from one of the Central Oregon Community College Afrocentric Studies Club meetings. While brainstorming ideas and collaborating with programs to celebrate Black History Month and Black culture, the students discovered they wanted to focus on uplifting creative youth and young adults in the Black community, according to Marcus LeGrand, Afrocentric program coordinator at COCC.



The club worked with June Park, COCC art instructor, and the art department to organize an art gallery—reaching out to the Black community in Central Oregon, finalizing submissions and setting up the showcase. From elementary school to college, the showcase features just over 25 artists.

click to enlarge Image courtesy DeNathan Pickering The Feb. 9 Source Weekly cover, featuring art from the COCC showcase, by DeNathan Pickering

The multi-media gallery features digital prints, sculptures, oil paintings, a mural dedicated to Black women's journey, a living art piece and storytelling pieces. The show also features the artwork shown on this week's Source Weekly cover, created by artist DeNathan Pickering , an art student and a member of the COCC Afrocentric Student Club. Pickering's artistic style focuses on character animation and detailed cartoon subjects

"I am a mostly self-taught, African American artist who's been drawing since I was about 9 or 10," Pickering told the Source in an email. "I'm interested in working in the field of animation as possibly a character designer, background artist or visual development artist. This animation angle definitely reflects in my art style, which is inspired heavily by the cartoons I used to watch as a kid, as well as some comic book and Eastern animation inspiration."

Located in the Pickney Gallery at Pence Hall, the Black Excellence Art Showcase is open to the public until Feb. 24.

"It's just the beginning of trying to find ways for students to explore their creativity and also express who they are," LeGrand said.

The talent show is the second part of the celebration and will be in the Pickney Center for the Performing Arts on Feb. 11 at 6pm. With 15 separate acts, the show provides an opportunity for these creatives to share their talents—whether it be tap dancing, drumming, spoken word, singing, comedy or any other performance. LeGrand said there is still time to sign up to perform, and he will provide an opportunity for members from the crowd to take the stage. Email him at [email protected] with sign-up inquiries."It's all about community," LeGrand said. "When we're in community and fellowship one another and celebrate with one another, I think it brings a different mentality and vibrancy to what's going on. We get caught up in the hate piece. We get caught up in all the other things. I think we lose focus on why we're here, and that's the joy. I think that's why we need to do this. We need to come out and release some energy, laugh, cry a little bit, dance a little bit. Just enjoy and watch students express themselves. It's phenomenal."

Black Excellence Talent Show

Sat., Feb. 11, 6-8pm

Pickney Center for the Performing Arts

2600 NW College Way, Bend

Free

Black Excellence Art Showcase

Mon.-Thu., 10am-4pm, Fri., 10am-2pm. Through Feb. 24.

Pickney Gallery at Pence Hall (COCC)

2600 NW College Way, Bend