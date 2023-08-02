Haulin' Aspen Takes Runners into the Woods

It's time to ditch the river trails and neighborhood jogs and get out in the forest with the community of runners. Lay it Out Events, sister company to the Source Weekly, is hosting its annual Haulin' Aspen Race on Aug. 12. This event offers a full marathon, half marathon and a "half as" (6.5 miles), so everyone can enjoy the race, choosing what works best for them.

The race will take place at Wanoga Sno Park, standing at 5,500 feet elevation, with stunning views for all runners and spectators. Last year, 600 elite athletes from all over came together to compete at the Haulin' Aspen Marathon.

click to enlarge Courtesy Lay it Out Events Facebook These three women compete in the 2021 Haulin’ Aspen race.

The event coordinators shared inspiring photos on Instagram, showcasing the enjoyment and enthusiasm of racers from previous years.

The course allows athletes to explore single tracks, double tracks and Forest Service roads, as well as a 700-foot elevation gain for the last 2.5 miles. All is worth it when racers cross the finish line while helping this year's nonprofit, Bend Endurance Academy. A portion of the profits from the event will go to the organization, promoting healthy, active living and teamwork through outdoor experiences.

As the adrenaline drops after the race, participants can enjoy craft beers and delicious food to celebrate the intense accomplishment. Aid stations will be set up along the course providing refreshment, motivation and on-site medical staff. Invite friends and family for free spectating to motivate you along the journey.

Haulin' Aspen

Sat., Aug. 12, 7am-1pm

Wanoga Sno Park