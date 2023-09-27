Best of Breakfast and Lunch

click to enlarge SW

When you want to find out what's good, ask a local. And what better way to find out what locals like than from the Source Weekly's original, biggest and best readers' poll?! Below are the winning restaurants, coffee shops and other spots in our annual Best of Central Oregon readers' poll in 2023.

Best Bagel



1st Big O Bagels

2nd Rockin' Dave's

Best Bakery

1st Sparrow Bakery

2nd Nancy P's Café and Bakery

Best Bowl

1st Active Culture

2nd Café Yumm!

Best Breakfast

1st McKay Cottage Restaurant

2nd The Lemon Tree

Best Breakfast Burrito

1st Burrito Sunrise

2nd Bend Breakfast Burrito

Best Breakfast Sandwich

1st Sparrow Bakery

2nd Rockin' Dave's

Best Burger

1st Blue Eyes Burgers & Fries

2nd Bend Burger Co.

Best Doughnut

1st Richard's Donuts and Pastries

2nd The Dough Nut

Best Eggs Benedict

1st The Victorian Café

2nd McKay Cottage Restaurant

Best Falafel

1st Bo's Falafel

2nd Shimshon

Best Food Cart

1st Toasty

2nd The Americana Truck

Best Food Cart Lot

1st On Tap

2nd Midtown Yacht Club

Best Lunch

1st Jackson's Corner

2nd Valentine's Deli

Best Sandwich/Deli

1st Valentine's Deli

2nd Cheba Hut

Best Takeout

1st Wild Rose

2nd Spork

Best Smoothie/ Juice Bar

1st Mother's Westside Juice Café

2nd Emerald City Smoothie

Best Bloody Mary

1st The Victorian Café

2nd Washington Dining & Cocktails

Best Cold Brew Coffee

1st Backporch Coffee Roasters

2nd Thump Coffee

Best Coffee Shop

1st Backporch Coffee Roasters

2nd Thump Coffee

Best Drive Thru Coffee

1st Dutch Bros

2nd Backporch Coffee Roasters

Best Local Coffee

1st Thump Coffee

2nd Backporch Coffee Roasters

*This is just a sampling of the winners in our Best of Central Oregon poll! Check out bendsource.com to see all the winners.