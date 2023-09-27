Best of Breakfast and Lunch

When you want to find out what's good, ask a local. And what better way to find out what locals like than from the Source Weekly's original, biggest and best readers' poll?! Below are the winning restaurants, coffee shops and other spots in our annual Best of Central Oregon readers' poll in 2023.
Best Bagel
1st Big O Bagels
2nd Rockin' Dave's
Best Bakery
1st Sparrow Bakery
2nd Nancy P's Café and Bakery
Best Bowl
1st Active Culture
2nd Café Yumm!
Best Breakfast
1st McKay Cottage Restaurant
2nd The Lemon Tree
Best Breakfast Burrito
1st Burrito Sunrise
2nd Bend Breakfast Burrito
Best Breakfast Sandwich
1st Sparrow Bakery
2nd Rockin' Dave's
Best Burger
1st Blue Eyes Burgers & Fries
2nd Bend Burger Co.
Best Doughnut
1st Richard's Donuts and Pastries
2nd The Dough Nut
Best Eggs Benedict
1st The Victorian Café
2nd McKay Cottage Restaurant
Best Falafel
1st Bo's Falafel
2nd Shimshon
Best Food Cart
1st Toasty
2nd The Americana Truck
Best Food Cart Lot
1st On Tap
2nd Midtown Yacht Club
Best Lunch
1st Jackson's Corner
2nd Valentine's Deli
Best Sandwich/Deli
1st Valentine's Deli
2nd Cheba Hut
Best Takeout
1st Wild Rose
2nd Spork
Best Smoothie/ Juice Bar
1st Mother's Westside Juice Café
2nd Emerald City Smoothie
Best Bloody Mary
1st The Victorian Café
2nd Washington Dining & Cocktails
Best Cold Brew Coffee
1st Backporch Coffee Roasters
2nd Thump Coffee
Best Coffee Shop
1st Backporch Coffee Roasters
2nd Thump Coffee
Best Drive Thru Coffee
1st Dutch Bros
2nd Backporch Coffee Roasters
Best Local Coffee
1st Thump Coffee
2nd Backporch Coffee Roasters
*This is just a sampling of the winners in our Best of Central Oregon poll! Check out bendsource.com to see all the winners.