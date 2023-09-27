 Best of Breakfast and Lunch | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Best of Breakfast and Lunch

Eat early, eat often at these winning places in Central Oregon's biggest reader's poll

click to enlarge Best of Breakfast and Lunch
SW

When you want to find out what's good, ask a local. And what better way to find out what locals like than from the Source Weekly's original, biggest and best readers' poll?! Below are the winning restaurants, coffee shops and other spots in our annual Best of Central Oregon readers' poll in 2023.

Best Bagel

1st Big O Bagels
2nd Rockin' Dave's

Best Bakery

1st Sparrow Bakery
2nd Nancy P's Café and Bakery

Best Bowl

1st Active Culture
2nd Café Yumm!

Best Breakfast

1st McKay Cottage Restaurant
2nd The Lemon Tree

Best Breakfast Burrito

1st Burrito Sunrise
2nd Bend Breakfast Burrito

Best Breakfast Sandwich

1st Sparrow Bakery
2nd Rockin' Dave's

Best Burger

1st Blue Eyes Burgers & Fries
2nd Bend Burger Co.

Best Doughnut

1st Richard's Donuts and Pastries
2nd The Dough Nut

Best Eggs Benedict

1st The Victorian Café
2nd McKay Cottage Restaurant

Best Falafel

1st Bo's Falafel
2nd Shimshon

Best Food Cart

1st Toasty
2nd The Americana Truck

Best Food Cart Lot

1st On Tap
2nd Midtown Yacht Club

Best Lunch

1st Jackson's Corner
2nd Valentine's Deli

Best Sandwich/Deli

1st Valentine's Deli
2nd Cheba Hut

Best Takeout

1st Wild Rose
2nd Spork

Best Smoothie/ Juice Bar

1st Mother's Westside Juice Café
2nd Emerald City Smoothie

Best Bloody Mary

1st The Victorian Café
2nd Washington Dining & Cocktails

Best Cold Brew Coffee

1st Backporch Coffee Roasters
2nd Thump Coffee

Best Coffee Shop

1st Backporch Coffee Roasters
2nd Thump Coffee

Best Drive Thru Coffee

1st Dutch Bros
2nd Backporch Coffee Roasters

Best Local Coffee

1st Thump Coffee
2nd Backporch Coffee Roasters

*This is just a sampling of the winners in our Best of Central Oregon poll! Check out bendsource.com to see all the winners.

