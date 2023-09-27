My Kingdom for a Sandwich

click to enlarge Jennifer Galler

There's a brilliant song from the '60s called, "Well-Respected Man." In the song, Dave and Ray Davies, brothers and founders of English rock band The Kinks, harmonize about the delicate pretensions and self-satisfaction of the man who wakes up early. It's the kind of satirical-social-commentary tune that British super groups were all about, but I will gladly disagree on one front; early in the morning, there are few delicacies more satisfying than a delicious breakfast sandwich. If you're at all like me, and you're out the door with a little extra time on your hands before clock-in, then you'll understand the need for bacon, egg and cheese. So, join me, on my hunt for an amazing breakfast sandwich.

click to enlarge Photos courtesy Armando Borrego

Great Harvest Baking Co.

First up, an amazing bacon, egg and cheese on toasted white bread. It's a no-nonsense sandwich, with the same approach applied to the delicious bread and desserts this bakery provides daily. Something worth noting: fans of scrambled eggs, I have found the sandwich for you. Under this roof, in the heart of downtown, they're serving up this sandwich with what I can only describe as a scrambled egg patty. It's a daring choice in a world of fried-egg sandwiches, and it's one that makes you crave another bite, as every mouthful is a fusion of savory bacon, fluffy egg and a garlic herb spread that I've been dreaming of since.

Big-O-Bagels

If flashes of highlighter-orange construction crew sweaters coming in and out of a front door was any sign of a business' success, then Big-O-Bagels is doing more than fine. This bagel spot is putting out a great breakfast sandwich called The Eye-Opener, and I wouldn't be doing a breakfast roundup right if I didn't include it. While you wait for your sandwich, savor the aroma of freshly toasted bagels permeating the cozy ambiance. With melted cheese cascading over a cooked egg, resting atop a generous serving of crisp bacon, and all enclosed within a bagel of your choice, it's a wholesome breakfast sandwich that fuels your day's endeavors.

click to enlarge Photos courtesy Armando Borrego

Nancy P's Café and Bakery

Hidden between the overhanging branches of apple and aspen trees lies a charming building painted in an arresting saffron hue with dark trim. At first glance, it might be mistaken for a residence, but fortunately for us, it's Nancy P's Café and Bakery. This establishment boasts an extraordinary breakfast and lunch menu while continuing to produce delectable bread, pies and even treats for our four-legged companions. After a bit of silent deliberation, I went with the savory pocket, a meal of all of my breakfast favorites wrapped in a delicious baked dough heated in a panini-press to order. The collection of local art that happily decorates the walls and the breakfast pocket's herbs and salt that dance on my tongue are reasons enough to have a seat and a coffee to savor this one with.

Sparrow Bakery

Imagine a serene Sunday morning with the sun's first rays illuminating the landscape, casting a reddish hue in the sky that's tinted with a hint of smoke. The desert morning's lingering chill finds a pair of deer huddling in your yard. I can assure you, it's mornings like these that are the perfect time to hop in the car and beat the 8am line at Sparrow Bakery. The Bacon-Breakfast Sandwich, seemingly tailored with me in mind, features bacon, avocado, arugula aioli and a perfectly poached egg. After a night of celebration for a friend's birthday, this sandwich forms a harmonious union with a Bloody Mary, capable of settling even the most stubborn of wine headaches. The true revelation though, no cheese is needed, as the hand-rolled croissant foundation is delicious decadence enough.

click to enlarge Photos courtesy Armando Borrego

Burrito Sunrise

Parked right next to the Midtown Ballroom/Domino Room, lies a whimsical food truck reminiscent of a Wes Anderson film, but there's nothing quaint about the flavors this yellow burrito truck is serving from 7am-1pm. Fresh from a bike ride and wanting to reward myself I ordered a burrito lovingly named, "The Hog." The ingredients are a cornucopia of powerful flavor, featuring egg, hash brown, cheddar cheese, grilled bell peppers and onion, salsa verde, ham and bacon all swaddled safely in a warm flour tortilla. This massive feast is well-made and a breakfast choice that'll help you switch up the classic sandwich offerings. Note, this culinary gem is only open Tues.-Sat., but hey, gold is a valuable thing, right?

Looney Bean

This eclectic coffee shop, just behind the High Desert Chamber Music office, reminds us that the English muffin has a rightful claim to the throne of breakfast sandwiches. Its bacon, egg, cheese and pesto aioli production, courtesy of Sparrow Bakery, delivers simplicity and reliability that makes me think of the work trucks I see puttering through the city streets these early mornings. Working downtown, trust me when I say, it is getting harder and harder not to grab one of these sandwiches every morning.