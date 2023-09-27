Budget Lunches: The Endangered Species

click to enlarge Jennifer Galler

If I had my 'druthers, I'd never again have to open up a can of Sadness Soup — its $1.49 price tag barely a consolation for the dignity I lose by trotting to the office microwave yet again. Sadness Soup — whether it be Campbell's, Annie's Natural or whatever — is what this journalist eats when I'm on a budget and need sustenance to keep writing all these stories about all the REAL FOOD Central Oregon has to offer. I should be more adept at bringing in leftovers or meal prepping, but there's only so much time in the day between keeping this newspaper running and keeping my personal debt monsters at bay.

Alas, I've found alternatives that mean I don't have to eat Sadness Soup every day of the week: The $8 (or less) lunch. In a city that's seems to be increasingly catering to tourist budgets with its $16 burgers (no fries — who are you, Elon Musk?!), I'm with you when I hear you say it's hard out there for a local who's not on a Silicon-Valley-remote-worker salary.

In honor of this Breakfast and Lunch Guide, here are some places I go to eat lunch on a budget.

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Nicole Vulcan

Salad Bar at Market of Choice

Before you gasp that I'd include anything from leans-bougie MOC on this list, hear me out. I've consistently put together a delicious salad from its salad bar for around $7, and that's after they brought back the salad bar post-pandemic and raised the price to $12.99 a pound. I go for the paper box from the adjacent hot bar (single-use plastic, no thanks) and load up on a trio of power greens — spinach, kale and arugula — along with beets, broccoli, carrots and other veggies and come out consistently around $7. If I'm feeling extra thrifty, I can get it down to $5. Take that, Sadness Soup.





click to enlarge Photo courtesy Americana Facebook

OG Burger at Americana Truck

OK, maybe it's the fact that meat is not on the menu for me all that often, but the double-patty burger, at $8, from the Americana Truck in The Podski is my idea of a filling lunch. Fries are an additional cost, but the base "OG" burger is typically enough decadence and deliciousness for me to last 'til dinner. This cart has made the podium in our Best of Central Oregon readers' poll numerous times, for good reason.



click to enlarge Photo courtesy Pizza Mondo

A slice, salad and soda for $8?! You don't say. This popular pizza joint in downtown Bend already gets plenty of attention and a hefty lunch crowd, but the line is fast and there's a good reason it's so hopping. With lots of variety in slices, it's hard to get bored, and every version I've tried has been tasty.

I love salads, but for me, at this place, the $8 After Mountain Special from 3:30 to 5:30 is even more appealing than the standard lunchtime version: Two slices and a soda for $8, or upgrade to a beer for $10. That's worth waiting for the late lunch.



click to enlarge Photo courtesy Daniel Robbins

The most expensive burrito on Super Burrito's downtown menu is $10, and that's for the Super Supreme. My personal fave is the Chile Relleno burrito: a $7.50 price tag and filled with beans, chile relleno, cheese and rice. Play your cards right and this could be two meals. If you're looking to be a bit more adventurous, go for a torta – a big ol' sandwich packed with yummy goodness. Most of the menu at Super Burrito is on the affordable side, and it's always consistent and comes with great salsas. Always a super choice.